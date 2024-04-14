Rouen 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Open Calfinances

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan

Date: April 15, 2024

Tournament: Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole 2024

Round: First round

Venue: Kindarena Sports Complex in Rouen, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan preview

Japan v Kazakhstan - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Day 1

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will take on Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole 2024.

Osaka has made a decent start to the season by chalking up seven wins from 13 matches and a quarterfinal appearance in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets.

The 26-year-old was last seen competing in the Billie Jean King Cup while representing Japan against Kazakhstan. She assisted her country in securing a final berth in the Billie Jean King Cup by defeating Yulia Putintseva in the first round. Osaka rocketed 15 aces and outfoxed the Kazakh with a scoreline of 6-2, 7-6(5).

Trevisan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Italy v Slovenia

Martina Trevisan, meanwhile, has made a tough start to the season by amassing one win from eight matches and a second-round appearance in the Australian Open. She began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Renata Zarazua, but couldn't make her mark against Oceane Dodin.

The Italian will enter the Open Calfinances on the back of a first-round exit in the Miami Open. She put up a spirited effort against Storm Hunter but was forced to retire against the Australian qualifier in the second set (3-6, 0-3) due to injury. Trevisan will be hoping to rediscover her form in Rouen.

Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Osaka and Trevisan is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka Martina Trevisan

Odds will be updated when available.

Naomi Osaka vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Osaka at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - Day 1

An exciting contest is on the cards between Naomi Osaka and Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. Both players will be hoping to make a good start on clay and continue their run at the WTA 250 event.

Osaka returned to the women's tour after her maternity leave this year. She has yet to hit her stride at the highest level but has shown glimpses of her potent form. The Japanese player has a commanding game from the baseline and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Trevisan, on the contrary, has struggled for form this year. With one win in eight matches and an early exit at the ITF Charleston 125, she will be low on morale while entering the Open Calfinances.

Having said that, a victory against four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, could boost her confidence and kick-start her resurgence. The Italian is known for her resilient all-around game, top spin heavy forehand, and swift movement on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and adapts to the conditions quickly will have the upper hand in this bout. Trevisan has the potential to present a tricky challenge to Osaka, but the Japanese should be able to dig deep and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

