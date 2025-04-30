Saint-Malo 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | L'Open 35 De Saint Malo

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: L'Open 35 De Saint Malo 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennis Club JA, Saint-Malo, France

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 125

Prize Money: $115,000

Live Telecast: USA - WTA TV/WTA Unlocked

Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry preview

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand in the Madrid Open 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka will face France's Diane Parry for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 L'Open 35 De Saint Malo on Thursday (May 1).

Osaka started her season on a good note as she reached her 12th career tour-level final at the ASB Classic earlier this year. Unfortunately, the former World No. 1 suffered an abdominal injury during her Australian Open campaign, which ultimately forced her withdrawal from the Abu Dhabi Open and the Qatar Open in February.

The 27-year-old made a return to form at the Miami Open a few weeks later, reaching the Round of 16. While the four-time Major winner lost in the first round of the Madrid Open against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, she has since gone back to the drawing board by entering the Challenger tournament in Saint-Malo this week.

Determined to get back to title-winning ways, the second seed won her opener against Petra Marcinko 6-2, 6-1 at the 125-level event on Tuesday (April 29). Her next opponent will be World No. 116 Parry, who had endured a six-match losing streak (including qualifying events) before this year's Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old successfully qualified for the 1000-level event before losing in the first round to 30th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya. Her run at Caja Magica set the tone for her L'Open 35 De Saint Malo campaign as she defeated fellow countrywoman Jessika Ponchet 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the tournament.

Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Osaka leads Parry 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Japanese defeated the Frenchwoman in three sets in their lone career encounter at the 2024 Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry odds

Naomi Oaka Diane Parry

Naomi Osaka vs Diane Parry prediction

Diane Parry prepares to hit a shot | Image Source: Getty

Osaka has been playing with renewed vigor this year and has started to make deep tournament runs. While clay is the World No. 55's least preferred surface, she has given a good account of herself in Saint-Malo thus far. During her first-round outing at the Challenger tournament, she won an impressive 85% of her first-serve points and saved all four break points that she faced.

Parry, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency in 2025, as her low-margin, aggressive game has not been of much help. The World No. 116 will likely have to dial in during her return games, considering her higher-ranked opponent is one of the most dependable servers on the WTA Tour.

Osaka is currently riding a rich vein of form and appears to be in top physical condition. In that regard, she is the overwhelming favorite to defeat the 22-year-old Frenchwoman and advance to the last eight in Saint-Malo.

Pick: Osaka to win in straight sets.

