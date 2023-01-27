Tennis legend Serena Williams has been associated with Nike since 2004. In 2019, the American star and Nike collaborated to create the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC).

It is an apprenticeship program where each year, new designers with innovative ideas develop collections with Williams and Nike. The SWDC's first collection was released on 1 August 2021, which gave an ode to the 23 time Grand Slam champion's legacy.

SWDC is remagining one of Nike's most famous sillouhettes; the Air Max 90 futura. Previously, SWDC had an updated design for the Nike Air More Uptempo.

Air Max 90 futura's new design showcases hues of pink, red and beige. In the shoe, you can see a double swoosh sown to the side in white. The shoe is also made of repurposed materials with carefully placed stitching designs.

The release date for the shoe is yet to be confirmed, however, the design has garnered a lot of praise for its suede and textured leather combination.

Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Ohanian seemed to approve of the modern take on the shoe.

He took to Twitter to declare his love for the upcoming reimagination of the Air Max 90 futura.

"Love these." he tweeted

Serena Williams releases limited-edition GOAT jewlery for her Serena Williams Jewelery brand

Williams at the Tennis Meets Fashion At The Milano Gala Dinner

The former World No. 1, known for her bold fashion choices, has released a limited edition GOAT-themed diamond jewelry collection from her accessories brand; Serena Williams Jewelry.

The American legend launched her jewelry brand in November 2019. It has since released 70 designs, which include tennis bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings ranging from $299 to $10,000. She also launched her own clothing brand 'S' by Serena in June 2018.

Her latest limited edition necklace is an abbreviation of the words 'Greatest of All Time" i.e. G.O.A.T, something the Grand Slam champion is often regarded as.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share the upcoming collection's necklace design.

"New limited-edition @serenawilliamsjewelry fit for the GOAT in your life," she captioned her post.

Williams is often regarded as the GOAT following her 23 Grand Slam haul, surpassing German legend Steffi Graf, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, and Spain's Rafael Nadal, who also won 22 Grand Slam titles following his French Open win last year.

The American legend has won more Slams than any male or female tennis player and is regarded as one of the best athletes across any sport.

