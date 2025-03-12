"Serena Williams was putting way too much pressure on herself": When American's sister was concerned about her parenting methods with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' sister once opened up about her parenting methods with her first daughter Olympia. Isha Price claimed that the American tennis icon was putting too much pressure on herself trying to be a "baby hog" in her early days as a mother.

In 2017, Williams won her record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open, thus going above Steffi Graf for most Majors won in the Open Era. What made the achievement even more special is that she was pregnant with her daughter Olympia at the time.

She gave birth to Olympia in September 2017 and returned to the court in February 2018. The American faced difficulties as it was not easy for her to stay away from her daughter.

According to Isha Price, who is Serena Williams' half-sister from her mother's side, the tennis icon was a "baby hog" in her early days as a mother.

"She was a bit of a baby hog," Isha Price said (via Times). "She was putting way too much pressure on herself. But that’s what she does."

Williams underwent huge difficulties learning the balance between being there for Olympia and being there for her ownself.

"Sometimes she just wants Mommy, she doesn’t want anyone else," Serena Williams said (via Times). "I still have to learn a balance of being there for her, and being there for me. I’m working on it. I never understood women before, when they put themselves in second or third place. And it’s so easy to do. It’s so easy to do."

When Serena Williams' sister Venus Williams opened up about the prospect of coaching daughter Olympia

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

When Serena Williams gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, Venus Williams was playing at the US Open. Speaking to ESPN about the arrival of her niece, she said:

"I'm super excited. Words can't describe."

Later that year, at the WTA Finals, Venus was asked if she would replicate the Nadal family, where Toni, Rafael's uncle coached him.

"I have no idea. I'll let you know in 20 years or so," Venus responded.

During the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, Serena also touched upon the topic. She said Venus was only averse to the idea of travelling.

"Venus said she would coach her. She just didn't want to travel. She said that, like, yesterday or the day before. I'll coach her, but I don't want to travel," Serena Williams said.

After retiring from playing the sport in 2022, Serena welcomed another daughter, Adira in August 2023. The former American tennis great has now embraced motherhood and entrepreneurship.

