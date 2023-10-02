Shanghai Masters 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: First Round

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic preview

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Day 1

World No. 47 Stan Wawrinka will take on World No. 54 Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday.

The Swiss veteran has had a modest season so far, garnering 27 wins from 46 matches and a runner-up finish at the Umag Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Marseille and Rotterdam.

The 38-year-old will enter Shanghai on the back of a third-round finish at the US Open and an early exit at the Astana Open. He engaged in a relentless showdown with Marcos Giron in Astana, but it was the Argentinian who emerged victorious in the first round. After nearly three hours of fierce competition, Wawrinka succumbed with a score of 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 7-6(6).

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia - Day 5

On the other hand, Dusan Lajovic has amassed 26 wins from 49 matches and a title-winning run at the Banja Luka Open. He also reached the quarterfinals at the Rio Open, Argentina Open, and the Chile Open.

The Serbian will enter Shanghai on the back of early exits at the Chengdu Open and the China Open. Yannick Hanfmann of Germany outclassed him in the first round of the China Open in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(7). Lajovic will be determined to bounce back and perform well at the Shanghai Open.

Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic head-to-head

Wawrinka leads the head-to-head against Lajovic 2-0. He defeated the Serbian most recently at the 2015 French Open.

Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka Dusan Lajovic

Odds will be updated when available.

Stan Wawrinka vs Dusan Lajovic prediction

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester - Day 5

Stan Wawrinka and Dusan Lajovic will battle it out in an exciting first round clash at the Shanghai Masters. With a history of memorable matches, this contest promises to be another epic battle.

Wawrinka, the Swiss veteran, enters the tournament with a mixed season behind him. While he has displayed flashes of brilliance, his consistency has been tested. A third round finish at the US Open showcased his resilience, and his recent runner-up finish at the Umag Open proves he's still a formidable force on the court. Wawrinka's powerful groundstrokes and impeccable one-handed backhand are his standout weapons. He's known for his ability to dominate rallies from the baseline.

On the other side of the net stands Lajovic, who has a solid all-round game. He boasts a title-winning run at the Banja Luka Open and also reached the quarterfinals in several tournaments this season. His baseline game and versatility make him a challenging opponent. The Serb has also managed to pick up some big wins this season, outfoxing top-quality opponents like Andrey Rublev, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner.

However, based on their current form and experience, Stan Wawrinka seems poised to come out on top in this encounter. The Swiss will look to utilize his eagle-eyed groundstrokes and tactical superiority to keep his opponent on the defensive. However, it won't be an easy task as Lajovic's counterpunching abilities and resilience will keep Wawrinka on his toes.

The Serb has the ability to have a say in this match and will present a tricky challenge for his opponent, but the Swiss veteran's experience and shot-making prowess should see him through to the next round in a closely contested battle.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.