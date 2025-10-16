Six Kings Slam 2025 Day 2 predictions: Men's singles matches ft. Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

The Six Kings Slam is back with another exciting edition this year. The exhibition event is not a part of the ATP tour.

Ad

Taylor Fritz started proceedings with a flashy win over Alexander Zverev in the opening round. He defeated the German in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner also made no mistakes against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He eliminated the Greek in one hour and 16 minutes, 6-2, 6-3.

Day Two of the Six Kings Slam will feature Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on the hard courts of Riyadh. Let's look at the lineup and predictions for Thursday.

Ad

Trending

1) Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz

Fritz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Six Kings Slam.

Ad

Fritz has been in sensational form in the last few months. After title-winning runs in Stuttgart and Eastbourne, he reached the semifinals in Toronto and secured a runner-up finish in Tokyo. The American started his campaign in Riyadh by breezing past Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has had a near-perfect season so far. He not only defended his crown in Paris, but also claimed the honors in New York, Cincinnati, and Tokyo. The Spaniard opted to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters and is making his first appearance after a two-week absence from the court.

Ad

After losing to the American in San Francisco (Laver Cup 2025), Alcaraz defeated Fritz in the Japan Open final. Considering their skill set and clinical nature on hard courts, the Spaniard will again have a slight edge in this round.

Predicted Winner: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

2) Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner

Sinner and Tsitsipas at the Six Kings Slam 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Next up, Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner in the second semifinal.

Ad

Djokovic will feel gutted not to make a significant impact at the Majors this year. Despite reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slams, he couldn't pass the test and make his mark. The Serb will enter Riyadh after a semifinal appearance in the Shanghai Masters.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has had a remarkable season so far. After defending his title in Melbourne, he captured the Wimbledon Championships for the first time in his career. The Italian also made his mark in Beijing by winning the China Open this month.

Ad

Sinner has had Djokovic's number during their last five meetings on the ATP Tour. He defeated Serb twice at Major events in 2025. The Italian will be up against an in-form opponent, but should be able to solve this riddle again and enter the Six Kings Slam final.

Predicted Winner: Sinner to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis