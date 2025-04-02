  • home icon
  "Some guys were looking at me, it was different" - When Chris Evert opened up about dealing with her newfound singledom after Jimmy Connors break-up

Chris Evert (L) pictured with ex-fiance Jimmy Connors
Chris Evert (L) pictured with ex-fiance Jimmy Connors | Image Source: Getty

Chris Evert once shared that after her highly publicized breakup with ex-fiancé Jimmy Connors, she noticed a change in how people treated her. She mentioned that she suddenly started getting more attention from men, something she hadn’t experienced as much while she was in a relationship.

Evert and Connors began dating in 1973, got engaged in 1974, and later called off their wedding that same year. Their breakup stemmed from personal and professional conflicts, including career differences and an abortion decision, as Connors revealed in his 2013 autobiography, The Outsider: A Memoir.

After their breakup, Evert shared her experience in a 1975 interview with The New York Times. She recalled going dancing with friends at a popular local discotheque and feeling "weird" and uncomfortable due to the way some men kept staring at her.

"Some guys were turning and looking at me,” she said. “It‐was a different look than I'd ever noticed before. I was aware they knew about my splitting up with Jimmy, but didn't realize it would produce that kind of reaction."
