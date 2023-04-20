Srpska Open 2023 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Damir Dzumhur

The fifth day of action at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Friday, will feature all four quarterfinals. Four seeds - including the top two - and a qualifier will be in action.

On Thursday, the likes of Andrey Rublev and Dusan Lajovic emerged victorious, respectively, beating Gregoire Barrere and Juan Pablo Varillas. Miomir Kecmanovic and Jiri Lehecka were the other winners on the day.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the quarterfinal day at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka could pan out:

#1 Laslo Djere vs Alex Molcan

Laslo Djere

Laslo Djere takes on Slovakia's Alex Molcan in an all-unseeded Srpska Open quarterfinal.

The 78th-ranked Djere is 12-9 on the season with a pair of victories this week, while World No. 73 Molcan improved to 8-8 in 2023 by doing likewise. Both players have dropped at least a set in their two matches.

They have split their two previous meetings, with Molcan winning their lone clay-court clash in Marrakech last year, but Djere should take this one.

Prediction: Djere in straight sets

#2 Andrey Rublev vs Damir Dzumhur

Damir Dzumhur

Second seed Andrey Rublev locks horns with wildcard Damir Dzumhur as he seeks a place in the Srpska last four.

World No. 6 Rublev opened his campaign with a straight-set win over Juan Pablo Varillas and is now 19-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the 202nd-ranked Dzumhur beat Richard Gasquet for his second win in five matches in 2023.

Rublev has won all four of the pair's meetings, including their lone clash on clay in Istanbul eight years ago. The reigning Monte-Carlo champion should take this one.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

#3 Novak Djokovic (Srpska top seed) vs Dusan Lajovic

Novak Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic takes on compatriot Dusan Lajovic in an all-Serbian Srpska quarterfinal.

The top-ranked Djokovic improved to 17-2 in 2023 with a hard-fought come-from-behind three-set win over Luca Van Assche in his opener. Meanwhile, World No. 70 Lajovic beat Gregoire Barrere to improve to 11-7 on the season.

Djokovic has dropped just four games in two meetings with Lajovic and should prevail again.

Prediction: Djokovic in straight sets

#4 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Jiri Lehecka

Miomir Kecmanovic

Fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic locks horns with sixth seed Jiri Lehecka to complete the semifinal lineup.

World No. 33 Kecmanovic beat Abdullah Shelbayh in his opener to improve to 13-10 on the season. Meanwhile, the 36th-ranked Lehecka is 18-8 in 2023 after beating Radu Albot.

This is a first-time meeting, but the in-form Czech should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Lehecka in three sets

