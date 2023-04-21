Srpska Open 2023 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Andrey Rublev vs Alex Molcan

The sixth day of main draw action at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Saturday will feature both the semifinals. Two of the top four seeds will be in action.

On Friday, the biggest result of the day was undoubtedly Dusan Lajovic upsetting his compatriot and top seed Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Having only won four games across two previous meetings, Lajovic put in an impressive performance to take out the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

The 32-year-old saved a whopping 15 of 16 break points and three straight set points in the second set tie-break. Djokovic slumped to his second loss in three matches after a 15-0 start to the year. It was the Serb's first defeat to a compatriot in 11 years (Janko Tipsarevic, 2012 Madrid, was the last time this happened).

In other results, sixth seed Jiri Lehecka was shown the door by Miomir Kecmanovic.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the two semifinals at the inaugural Srpska Open in Banja Luka could pan out on Saturday:

#1 Andrey Rublev (Srpska second seed) vs Alex Molcan

Alex Molcan

Second seed Andrey Rublev takes on unseeded Slovakian Alex Molcan for a place in the Srpska final.

World No. 6 Rublev recovered from a deficit to beat Damir Dzumhur in straight sets to improve to 20-8 on the season after opening his campaign against Juan Pablo Varillas. The Russian has now won seven matches on the trot, having won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo last week (beating Holger Rune).

Meanwhile, the 73rd-ranked Molcan beat Laslo Djere to improve to 9-8 on the season. Earlier, the left-hander beat Taro Daniel. The 25-year-old is coming off Round of 32 showings at Indian Wells and Miami.

The two players haven't met before, but the in-form Rublev should prevail.

Pick: Rublev in straight sets

#2 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Dusan Lajovic

Dusan Lajovic

Fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic takes on the unseeded Dusan Lajovic to complete the Srpksa Open semifinal lineup.

World No. 33 Kecmanovic saw off Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to improve to 14-10 on the season. The Serb made the Estoril final earlier this month but lost in the Monte-Carlo first round last week.

Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Lajovic followed up his wins over Filip Krajinovic and Gregoire Barrere with a stunning upset win over Djokovic. The 32-year-old has now improved to 12-7 on the season, having made the quarterfinals at Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago.

The two Serbs haven't met before, but Lajovic should take this one to reach the Srpska final.

Pick: Lajovic in three sets

