×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Swiss Indoors 2018: Roger Federer enters quarterfinals, in hunt for ninth title

Rishi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
17   //    26 Oct 2018, 12:44 IST


Roger Federer
Roger Federer

Eight time champion at Basel, Roger Federer moved an inch closer to his ninth title win as he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Swiss Indoors. Federer defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of the tournament.

The world number three took an hour and seven minutes to register his 68th win and 17th straight win in his hometown, Basel. His last loss had come in the 2013 final when he lost to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Starting a little slow, Federer went on to hit five double faults which is a rare feat when it comes to the Swiss. After trailing 3-1 in the first set, Federer bounced back to level the scores at 3-3. He then went past Struff after the seventh game, eventually pocketing the set 6-3.

The second set saw both the players breaking a sweat with the scores staying on serve. However, a fifth double fault from Struff gave the home favourite a chance to go forward 6-5 and then wrapping up the game.

Federer will now face France's Gillis Simon in the quarterfinal match today (26th October). The top seed at the tournament will be aiming to win his record ninth title at Basel. He has not won an ATP title since his victory at the Stuttgart Open in June. He had reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters but lost to the eventual runner-up Borna Coric.

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 6
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 6

In other matches at the Swiss Indoors, second seeded Alexander Zverev won his match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. He will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Taylor Fritz and Marius Copil will play the third quarterfinal match, while Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia's Daniil Medvedev are the fourth pair to be facing each other in the Round of 8.

Topics you might be interested in:
2018 Swiss Indoors Tennis Roger Federer 2018 Swiss Indoors Schedule 2018 Swiss Indoors Results
Rishi
CONTRIBUTOR
Swiss Indoors: Federer digs deep to reach Basel second round
RELATED STORY
ATP 500 Swiss Open Preview: Roger Federer handed...
RELATED STORY
Swiss Indoors 2018: 5 players to watch out for 
RELATED STORY
Why Basel Open is Roger Federer's best chance for a...
RELATED STORY
Does Federer have enough in his tank to win his 21st...
RELATED STORY
Federer stays in hunt for ninth Basel title
RELATED STORY
Federer tested, beats Krajinovic in Swiss Indoors 1st round
RELATED STORY
Federer rallies to reach Swiss quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener
RELATED STORY
5 Roger Federer records you were probably unaware of
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us