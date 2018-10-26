Swiss Indoors 2018: Roger Federer enters quarterfinals, in hunt for ninth title

Rishi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 26 Oct 2018, 12:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roger Federer

Eight time champion at Basel, Roger Federer moved an inch closer to his ninth title win as he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 Swiss Indoors. Federer defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of the tournament.

The world number three took an hour and seven minutes to register his 68th win and 17th straight win in his hometown, Basel. His last loss had come in the 2013 final when he lost to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Starting a little slow, Federer went on to hit five double faults which is a rare feat when it comes to the Swiss. After trailing 3-1 in the first set, Federer bounced back to level the scores at 3-3. He then went past Struff after the seventh game, eventually pocketing the set 6-3.

The second set saw both the players breaking a sweat with the scores staying on serve. However, a fifth double fault from Struff gave the home favourite a chance to go forward 6-5 and then wrapping up the game.

Federer will now face France's Gillis Simon in the quarterfinal match today (26th October). The top seed at the tournament will be aiming to win his record ninth title at Basel. He has not won an ATP title since his victory at the Stuttgart Open in June. He had reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters but lost to the eventual runner-up Borna Coric.

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 6

In other matches at the Swiss Indoors, second seeded Alexander Zverev won his match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. He will face Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Taylor Fritz and Marius Copil will play the third quarterfinal match, while Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Russia's Daniil Medvedev are the fourth pair to be facing each other in the Round of 8.