Andre Agassi was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he brought an ex-player convicted of assault to the Royal Box at the Wimbledon final. Danielle Collins stepped up to share a disturbing encounter with a cameraman early on in her career.

Meanwhile, former finalist at the All England Club, Karolina Pliskova, also created controversy with her comments on Amanda Anisimova's performance in the final and how Aryna Sabalenka would have done a better job.

Here is a quick rundown of controversial moments from the world of tennis the past week.

#1 Andre Agassi spotted with controversial ex-pro Justin Gimelstob

Andre Agassi and Justin Gimelstob at the Championships 2025 | Getty Images

Eight-time Major winner and 1992 Wimbledon champion, Andre Agassi, sparked controversy at the final of the gentlemen's singles draw at the 2025 All England Championships as he was spotted in the Royal Box along with his guest, ex-player Justin Gimelstob.

This is not the first time that the two have attended prestigious tournaments together, as they were spotted together at this year's French Open, as well as the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2024.

Gimelstob, who reached a career-high singles ranking of 63, has been involved in several off-field controversies since his retirement. The 48-year-old made the news in 2008 for making lewd and misogynistic comments about female tennis players.

Andre Agassi's guest was also accused of domestic abuse by his wife, as well as several other forms of harassment. In 2018, Gimelstob was charged with assault and battery as he attacked Randall Kaplan on Halloween day. He then pleaded "no contest" and was sentenced to three years of probation and 60 days of community labour.

Andre Agassi's relationship with Justin Gimelstob goes way back, with the pair playing against each other four times in their careers, and Andre Agassi even coaching Gimelstob's son, Brandon, in 2024.

Some fans were appalled at Andre Agassi's repeated sightings and relationship with a "disgusting criminal", and were quick to voice it on the internet.

"The fact that [Andre] Agassi seems to have brought him to both the French Open and Wimbledon Finals reflects extremely poorly on Andre. Gimelstob is a disgusting criminal," one fan wrote.

The legendary Andre Agassi continues to remain friends with Justin Gimelstob despite the controversy.

#2 Danielle Collins opens up about frightening encounter early on in her career

Danielle Collins at the Championships | Getty Images

American tennis player and World No. 54 Danielle Collins made headlines recently as she opened up about a harrowing encounter she faced with a cameraman early in her career.

The 2022 Australian Open finalist, in speaking about the casual sexism that women face in the sport, brought up an incident where a cameraman harassed her as he tried to kiss her after a match.

"I had a situation when I first got on tour, and I was dealing with a cameraman that was very persistent. This guy goes, 'Oh Danielle, I'm so sorry, can I give you a hug?' and 'I'm like sure. He goes in to hug me, and all of a sudden, he goes in to kiss me. And I'm like, oh no. He literally starts making out with the side of my face. So yeah, people don't see that behind the scenes," she added during her appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

The American recently lost to eventual winner Iga Swiatek in the third round of Wimbledon.

#3 Fans call out preferential treatment for Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek after Tara Moore receives lengthy ban

The Champions dance | Getty Images

Reigning gentlemen's and ladies' Wimbledon champions, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, were both found guilty of doping last year and were found to have come into contact with prohibited substances.

However, the duo managed to appeal the case and serve their suspensions in a way that did not force them to miss any Major tournaments, which would have significantly hindered their careers.

On the other hand, Tara Moore, served a 19-month provisional suspension before being cleared of any wrongdoing. However, on July 15, 2025, the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) upheld the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) appeal, issuing a further four-year ban to the British tennis player.

Fans were outraged at this preferential treatment that targeted the weak.

#4 Former Wimbledon finalist claims Aryna Sabalenka would have beaten Iga Swiatek in the final

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the French Open | Getty Images

Former finalist at SW19, Karolina Pliskova, stirred controversy with her remarks surrounding Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka as the Pole won her maiden Wimbledon title.

Sabalenka, who crashed out of the tournament in the semifinals to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets, would have rued her missed opportunity as the American lost 0-6, 0-6 in the final, an Open Era record.

Pliskova echoed this sentiment as she was quick to note that the Belarusian would have won had she played the final.

"I think Sabalenka would have beaten Iga Swiatek in the final," she said on the Rakety podcast.

Some fans were unhappy with Pliskova's comments and called them disrespectful.

