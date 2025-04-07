Tennis Controversies of the Week: Zheng Qinwen in hot water after tense behavior; Jannik Sinner's ex-fitness coach comes under fire after new comments, and more

Chinese tennis star Zheng Qinwen received backlash for her angry outburst at a ball kid at the 2025 Charleston Open. In other news, Jannik Sinner’s former Fitness coach faced criticism after addressing the Italian's doping test controversy.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik came under fire for linking up with the controversial Jake Paul following the Miami Open triumph. Elena Rybakina reunited with banned coach Stefano Vukov ahead of Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers. Also, Danielle Collins drew flak over a "friend" comment about Iga Swiatek.

On that note, here's a recap of the top tennis controversies from last week:

Zheng Qinwen drew criticism for heated moment with ball kid at the Charleston Open

Zheng Qinwen came under fire for her conduct toward a ball kid during her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory against 13th seed Elise Mertens in the 2025 Charleston Open Round of 16. The incident occurred in the third set when the Chinese tennis star, already holding a ball in her pocket and two on her racquet, unexpectedly received another ball from a ball kid.

Ad

Trending

Although she managed to catch it, Zheng appeared visibly annoyed and tossed the ball back in frustration toward the ball kid.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Third seed Zheng Qinwen advanced to the quarterfinals, where she lost 1-6, 4-6 to ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Read More: Zheng Qinwen's heated interaction with ball kid at Charleston leaves fans furious: "It's ok until you are not Iga Swiatek"

Jannik Sinner’s ex-fitness coach came under fire for his remarks on the Italian's doping scandal

Jannik Sinner’s former fitness coach, Umberto Ferrara, drew criticism for his comments on the Italian tennis star’s positive Clostebol test from last year. Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension after reaching an agreement with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Ad

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrara stated he had only recommended the medication Trofodermin to Sinner’s ex-physio, Giacomo Naldi, to treat a cut. Earlier reports suggested Ferrara had directly administered it. The banned substance Clostebol entered Sinner’s system after Naldi massaged him without gloves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read More: "Will never forgive what his stupidity did to Jannik Sinner" - Fans furious as Italian's ex-fitness coach breaks silence on doping test fiasco

Jakub Mensik received criticism for celebrating Miami Open win with Jake Paul

Jakub Mensik received flak for celebrating his Miami Open triumph with controversial social media influencer Jake Paul. The Czech tennis star clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title by defeating his idol and six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 7-6(4). A photo shared on social media showed Mensik posing with Paul, who was seen holding the winner’s trophy.

Ad

Check out the picture here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read More: Days after beating Novak Djokovic, Jakub Mensik comes under fire from fans for controversial Miami Open celebration with Jake Paul

Elena Rybakina seen training with former tennis coach Stefano Vukov despite WTA ban

Elena Rybakina stirred fresh controversy after being seen with her suspended coach, Stefano Vukov, just days before leading Kazakhstan in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Brisbane. In preparation for the tie, the Kazakh tennis star has been training on Dubai’s hard courts, where she appeared alongside Vukov in a group photo shared on Instagram by her physiotherapist, Stefan Duell.

Ad

Check out the picture here:

Screengrab of Elena Rybakina's physiotherapist Stefan Duell's Instagram stories (@stefanduell)

Vukov was handed a one-year suspension by the WTA in March after an investigation revealed he violated the Code of Conduct through behavior deemed as mental abuse. The ban prohibits him from receiving credentials at WTA events, including access to locker rooms, training courts, and player areas.

Ad

Read More: Elena Rybakina spotted with banned ex-coach Stefano Vukov as she continues hard court training ahead of BJK Cup qualifiers

Danielle Collins called out for "friend" remark about Iga Swiatek

Danielle Collins received criticism for calling Iga Swiatek a “friend” during a Charleston Open promo video, despite their history of tense encounters. The pair’s first clash occurred at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Collins retired mid-match due to an abdominal injury and delivered a sharp remark to Swiatek during the handshake, visibly unsettling the Pole.

Ad

Tensions resurfaced at the 2025 United Cup final between Team USA and Team Poland, where Collins gave Swiatek little acknowledgment during the pre-match handshakes. In the Charleston Open video, however, the American tennis star surprisingly referred to Swiatek as a “friend” while praising her speed and movement.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seventh seed Danielle Collins failed to defend her Charleston Open title, as she lost 6-1, 3-6, 0-6 to the top seed and eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

Read More: "You cannot tell me this one sided obsession isn't weird" - Fans call out Danielle Collins for "friend" remark about Iga Swiatek

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More