Tennis News Today: Alexander Zverev called out by tennis legend for Alcaraz-Sinner comments; Felix Auger-Aliassime's post-marriage glow evident at Shanghai Masters

A few days ago, Alexander Zverev raised his concerns about the slow court conditions at the Shanghai Masters. However, he claimed that the tournament directors were favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner by making these types of courts. This spurred controversy, which led to Sinner commenting on this matter as well, while Zverev continues to face backlash.

In Wuhan, extreme heat restricted Jelena Ostapenko from continuing her first-round match against Sorana Cirstea, as the Latvian suffered heatstroke. A day before, Emma Raducanu was also a victim of a similar situation, since concerns have been raised by many players about the unplayable weather conditions in China.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:

#1. Alexander Zverev called out by Rennae Stubbs on favoritism comment

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, slammed Alexander Zverev after he alleged that slow courts were made by organizers to favor Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The former pro was shocked by the German's comment and shared her thoughts on her show, The Rennae Stubbs Podcast. Stubbs boldly supported Sinner and Alcaraz, saying,

"Is Zverev joking? ...these guys win on every surface. Put them indoors on a slow court, on an ice rink, and they are going to win. Because they are going to adapt. You came in on the wrong approach shots, and your forehand went south when it mattered. Stop making excuses!"

#2. Felix Auger-Aliassime gushes about his wedding while continuing stellar Shanghai run

Felix Auger-Aliassime bounced back with new enthusiasm after enjoying a relaxing honeymoon with his equestrian wife, Nina Ghaibi Aliassime. The Canadian got married in Marrakech on September 20, after a rewarding semifinal run at the US Open.

Carrying his momentum forward in the ongoing Shanghai Masters, Aliassime reminisced about the time spent at his wedding and was ready to return without worry.

"I wasn't worried one second. I mean, I was getting married. If I'm worried about my tennis getting married, I have other problems...I just spent the best two weeks of my life with my wife and her family and mine and my friends. I mean, it was an amazing time," he said. (via ASAP Sports)

Aliassime will take on Arthur Rinderknech in his quarterfinal match.

#3. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula discussed retirement announcement plans

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula revealed how they would ideally announce their retirement when the time comes. The two American pros engaged in a conversation on their podcast, The Player's Box, where Keys said:

"I personally will just be like all of a sudden just like walk into a press conference and be like so guys that was it. Bye. No, it'd probably be like six months later and it'd be like, 'So, as you saw, I haven't been playing, forgot to tell everyone that I retired, but here it is,'"

Pegula discussed how her plans are a little different from those and said:

"I think a whole year of knowing that would kind of stress me out. I'd maybe do like half a year or something. Like the last half of the year if I did like an announcement. A full year is a lot."

Keys is currently enjoying a break from the tour, while Pegula is continuing her campaign in Wuhan.

#4. Andy Roddick slams hectic ATP schedule after Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner suffer physical injuries

Andy Roddick spoke vehemently against the packed ATP schedule after star players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner suffered major physical issues during the ongoing Asian tennis swing. The Spaniard withdrew from Shanghai after enduring an ankle injury in Japan last month.

This was followed by Sinner withdrawing mid-match due to cramps in his leg in his third-round match in Shanghai. Roddick complained that the scheduling has been affecting the players physically and can pose a bigger challenge in the future. On his Served Podcast, he said:

"Sinner obviously paying the bill and Alcaraz were paying the bill for the scheduling. It’s impossible to be physically and mentally perfect week in and week out. Those guys can generally win when they are not."

Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have been against overlapping schedules and raised their voices against this many times over the years.

#5. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian speaks on ICE arrests

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his thoughts on the ongoing ICE arrests of undocumented immigrants in the US. The Reddit co-founder penned an emotional note citing how his family, too, would have had to face something similar if the laws had been implemented years ago.

"As the son of an undocumented immigrant (my mom overstayed an au pair visa for years before marrying my dad, a U.S. citizen), it’s deeply personal: Reddit wouldn’t exist if ICE had come for her. I do think border security matters. But it shouldn’t come at the cost of crushing lives,' he posted on X.

Ohanian hopes that the government finds other ways to enforce border security restrictions.

