Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi playfully compares his and wife Steffi Graf's US Open titles; Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic reunite in airplane on their way to the United States

Tennis legend Andre Agassi joked about his wife Steffi Graf’s superior US Open record.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic shared a friendly encounter in the sky on their way to the United States for their Sunshine Doubles campaign. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas jokingly blamed his girlfriend Paula Badosa for his weak Spanish-speaking skills.

Also, Serena Williams opened up about her entrepreneurial pursuits after retirement from tennis.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi jokes about his and wife Steffi Graf's US Open victories

Andre Agassi jokingly contrasted his and wife Steffi Graf’s US Open achievements by posting a picture of his winner's ring, a keepsake presented to champions at Flushing Meadows.

Taking to social media, Agassi humorously noted that he shares a home with a 'lady' who boasts a greater collection of championship rings than he does. Agassi clinched the US Open titles twice (1994, and 1999), while Graf achieved the feat five times (1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, and 1996).

"A lady I live with has more of these," Agassi wrote on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic bump into each other on their flight to the United States

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic ran into each other in the sky on their way to the United States for the upcoming Sunshine Double.

After recovering from a hip injury that prompted him to miss the Australian Open and Qatar Open, Nadal is set to return at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas and then at Indian Wells.

Djokovic, on the other hand, is coming from a semifinal loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open. The Serb will be resuming his 2024 season at Indian Wells, where he has won a record five titles (tied with Roger Federer).

The tennis legends coincidentally shared a flight, as revealed on social media, with Nadal dubbing Djokovic "good company" during their journey.

"Good company on the way to USA," Djokovic captioned the post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas pokes fun at girlfriend Paula Badosa for his poor Spanish-speaking skills

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed his difficulty learning Spanish, attributing it to his girlfriend Paula Badosa's predominant use of Catalan in their communication.

Badosa is away from the women's tour as she recently had to retire due to a back injury during her first-round match against Lulu Sun at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, was defending his Los Cabos Open title in Mexico.

In an on-court interview following his quarterfinal victory against Aleksandar Kovacevic, the Greek faced a surprising request to answer questions in Spanish. The 25-year-old said he had failed to learn the language because his girlfriend Badosa, who moved with her family to Barcelona at the age of seven, often uses Catalan.

"Paula speaks only Catalan around me so it’s been difficult. It’s her native language," Stefanos Tsitsipas joked.

Tsitsipas then pledged that he'd work on learning Spanish, given that some of his team members spoke the language.

"From time to time you know, certain members of the team, otherwise it’s mostly Catalan. Guys… I'm trying. I'll try harder," he added.

Serena Williams reflects on her entrepreneurial journey post-retirement

Serena Williams recently shared insights into her transition to entrepreneurship and pursuing her passions after retiring from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open.

Williams expressed her fulfillment in her journey from tennis player to full-time entrepreneur in her latest Instagram post.

"Being an entrepreneur is not always easy. My days often begin at the break of dawn and extend well into the night. But in the end, I love reinventing myself in different and authentic ways. Transitioning from a tennis player to a venture capitalist has allowed me to pursue my passion for investing in women," Williams wrote.

The 42-year-old then talked about the value of being brave and invited fans to tell her their stories.

"It’s important to invest in us and not be afraid to showcase our stories and businesses. I have some exciting things coming soon so you have to stay tuned. I would love to hear your entrepreneurial stories. Please share! @serena.ventures Investing in women since 2012," she added.

