Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi shares glimpse of wife Steffi Graf's skateboarding skills; Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa & others turn heads at Charleston Open Players Party

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic kicked off training at Monte-Carlo with Nenad Zimonjic following a recent split with his long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic. Aryna Sabalenka thanked fans for their love & support following ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Tennis legend Andre Agassi shows wife Steffi Graf's skateboarding skills

Tennis legend Andre Agassi shared a picture on Instagram showcasing his wife Steffi Graf's skateboarding skills. In the picture, Graf can be seen riding a longboard in a casual dress on the streets of Las Vegas.

"❤️ ," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Caroline Wozniacki, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens & others attend the Charleston Open Players Party

Caroline Wozniacki, Jessica Pegula, Paula Badosa, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, and other WTA stars were in attendance at the 2024 Charleston Open Players Party.

Wozniacki opted for a stylish blue dress, while Stephens and Keys opted for a more relaxed look and casual attire. Pegula was seen in a chic all-black ensemble, teaming a crop top with trousers. Badosa, on the other hand, walked the purple carpet in a Nike top paired with white trousers.

Also in attendance at the party were defending champion Ons Jabeur, along with Ellen Perez, Shelby Rogers, Nicole Melichar-Martinez, Leylah Fernandez, Anhelina Kalinina, and Dayana Yastremska.

Novak Djokovic commences training at Monte-Carlo with Nenad Zimonjic after split with Goran Ivanisevic

Following his recent split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic, Novak Djokovic has been spotted training in Monte-Carlo for the upcoming clay-court season, under the supervision of Nenad Zimonjic, who previously represented the Serbian national Davis Cup team and has collaborated with Djokovic in doubles matches in the past.

Djokovic, who will be making his comeback following his Miami Open withdrawal, can also be seen sharing the practice court with last year's runner-up Holger Rune.

Aryna Sabalenka expresses gratitude for love & support following ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death

Aryna Sabalenka expresses her deep appreciation for the outpouring of support she has received following the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, which was deemed an "apparent suicide" by the Miami Police.

In spite of the heartbreaking circumstances, Sabalenka decided to participate in the Miami Open, although she chose not to attend press conferences.

The World No. 2 thanked her fans on social media for their support and kind words during the challenging time.

"I want to take a moment to say thank you to all my fans for your outpouring love and support during this difficult time. Your kind words mean so much and I carry them with me every day. I am so grateful for you all," she posted on her Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story

