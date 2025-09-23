Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's kids Jaz & Jaden show pride in his Laver Cup success; Carlos Alcaraz consoles Alexander Zverev & more

The effect of Team World's dominant victory over Team Europe in the 2025 Laver Cup spills over into this week as well, with Andre Agassi's family rejoicing in the former world No. 1's glorious win. Agassi was the Captain of the winning team, leading them to their third title since 2022.

Roger Federer congratulated Agassi's team for an impressive 7-5 win, following an electrifying weekend in San Francisco. Taylor Fritz, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and other ATP stars will now travel to the far east to commence their campaigns in Asia, with the Japan Open and China Open set to begin later this week.

Team Italy bagged the Billie Jean King Cup title by defeating Team USA in the final. After the extraordinary win, Jasmine Paolini's side was congratulated by many fellow WTA stars, as well as the legendary Billie Jean King herself. On that note, let us take a glance at the top stories for the day:

#1. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's kids, Jaden and Jaz, proudly celebrated their father's Laver Cup victory

Flipping Team Europe's lead from the first two days, Andre Agassi-led Team World staged an incredible comeback on the third day and won the Laver Cup. The eight-time Grand Slam champion's family was present at the Chase Centre to witness the glorious moment and support Agassi.

The American's daughter, Jaz, posted an image on her Instagram story of the celebration from the sidelines.

"It was always Team World," she wrote, beaming with pride.

Agassi's son Jaden and his girlfriend Catherine were also present and shared an adorable image of themselves enjoying Fritz's stunning victory over Alexander Zverev to close out the exhibition event for this season.

#2. Carlos Alcaraz consoled Alexander Zverev after Team Europe's Laver Cup loss

Carlos Alcaraz provided comfort to teammate Alexander Zverev after he lost the crucial final match against Taylor Fritz in the Laver Cup. The American toppled the world No. 3, 6-3, 7-6(4), leading his side to victory.

The Spaniard, who was also defeated by Fritz the day before, consoled Zverev on the loss. The pair is known to share a great relationship off the court, but Alcaraz's kind gesture towards one of his top rivals on the pro tour was much lauded.

The German lost both of his singles matches at the tournament, with the first coming against Alex de Minaur. Alcaraz won two out of the four matches played on Sunday night, but his efforts fell short in keeping Team World at bay from the title.

#3. Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Team Italy defeated Team USA 2-0 to win their sixth Billie Jean King Cup Finals title on September 21, 2025. Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini beat Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula, respectively, to oust the 18-time title winners in Shenzhen, China.

Cocciaretto sealed a 6-4, 6-4 win over Navarro, followed by Paolini leading the team to victory with a stunning 6-4, 6-2 win. Expressing her emotions after the win, Paolini showed gratitude to the fans and confessed that she was shocked to have won the title.

"It's been a really great week and it's always amazing to play in this competition ... I just want to thank everybody, it was unbelievable. It was so tough, this year we played amazing teams, they are very strong and today against the United States, we didn't expect to win so we're really happy about this win," shared the Italian. "I don't know, it's even more special this year than last year. It's different, but honestly I didn't expect it." (via Reuters)

Captained by Tathiana Garbin, the Italian team also included Sara Errani, Lucia Bronzetti, and Tyra Grant.

#4. Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci applauds Naomi Osaka's decision to part with Patrick Mouratoglou

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou parted ways after almost a year-long partnership in July 2025. The Japanese was praised by Rick Macci, Serena Williams' coach from her academy years, for her decision to split with the Frenchman.

"Change is very important when your struggling and you have as much talent as anybody on tour. One action can improve your on court reaction. Osaka got a new focused accurate voice and Right Away on court you saw a better choice. She got smarter quicker and faster played free and avoided disaster. The mind is a muscle that you need to Train and now Naomi is winning with her skill set and Brain," Macci posted on X.

Osaka started working with Iga Swiatek's former coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, and since then has had a deep run at the US Open of this edition. She will be playing in the China Open next.

#5. Grigor Dimitrov shared glimpses of vacation with girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez

Grigor Dimitrov relaxed by the beach in the South of France, along with girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez. The Bulgarian had to make a heartbreaking exit from his quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon this year, and is currently on the road to recovery.

Dimitrov made his relationship with Gonzalez public earlier this year, and the pair have since made multiple public appearances together, including at Cannes. They shared images of their getaway on Instagram stories, showing off the incredible scenery.

The nine-time ATP title winner has returned to training and is preparing to get back on the court. He will likely make a comeback at the 2025 Shanghai Open, which is set to commence from October 1 to October 12, at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China.

