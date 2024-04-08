Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden delights his girlfriend; Rafael Nadal opens up about his struggles; Casper Ruud pulls off hilarious stunt in Estoril Open

Ander Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden dropped by his girlfriend Catherine Holt's workplace for a visit while Rafael Nadal opened up on the physical and mental challenges hindering his return to the tour.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud hilariously tried to take down a disturbing drone interrupting his Estoril Open semifinal against Pedro Martinez.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz shared an amusing moment of her pet dog Blue taking control of her camera. Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, discussed why he gave up skiing for tennis.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden visits girlfriend Catherine at work

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden visited his girlfriend Catherine Holt at her workplace.

Holt, a sports management student at Southern Methodist University who is currently working with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club as a Family and Player Service intern, shared a picture with Jaden and captioned it:

"@jadenagassi visiting me at work."

Catherine Holt on Instagram

Rafael Nadal opens up about the physical and mental hurdles hindering his comeback on the tour

Rafael Nadal acknowledged the physical and mental obstacles that are impeding his return to the tour. Nadal recently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to physical constraints.

In a conversation with Movistar during the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca, Nadal said that his physical constraints are stopping him from participating in competitions.

"My body won't let me. It's getting difficult for me. It's been a difficult year and a half, I'm trying every day. I have things to solve, and the reality is that at the moment I'm not being able to put myself in a position to compete. It's hard," Nadal said.

"On a personal level everything is good; on a professional level, it is difficult, and you also have to weigh the bad moments and those that you would never have imagined experiencing," Nadal added.

Although he hasn’t dismissed the chance of returning for the Barcelona Open or Madrid Open later this month, Nadal stressed his present incapacity to participate due to ongoing physical problems.

"I don't rule out anything, not even being in Barcelona or Madrid, but at the moment, I am not being able to get there due to physical problems," Rafael Nadal said.

"Many people have mental problems, and I also have them when in my work I can't manage to fight for my goals, but, no, it's physical, I have abdominal problems since I returned from Australia. We are trying things. We are going day by day," Nadal added.

Casper Ruud makes hilarious attempt to shoot down a disruptive drone halting Estoril Open SF

A drone interruption occurred in the second set during Casper Ruud's Estoril Open semifinal against Pedro Martinez. Upon spotting the drone above the stadium, Ruud tried to hit it with powerful forehands, earning applause from the crowd.

Officials assured prompt removal of the drone and contact with the pilot. Images and videos of the incident circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Top seed Ruud went on to lose 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 against Martinez, who eventually lost 6-3, 6-4 against second seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final.

Casper Ruud will now participate in the Monte-Carlo Masters as an eighth seed. The Norwegian received a bye into the second round where he will face either Alejandro Tabilo or Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares hilarious glimpse of pet dog Blue

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shared a funny video on social media featuring their pet dog, an eight-year-old Great Dane named Blue, accidentally taking over her camera.

In the video, Blue can be seen curiously peering into Jaz's phone camera, unknowingly recording a humorous video of himself.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Jannik Sinner opens up on why he gave up skiing for tennis

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner disclosed that his first love was skiing but he had to abandon the sport because of physical constraints.

In a conversation with the American fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, Sinner explained that his shift from skiing to tennis wasn't merely a decision, as his physique wasn't suited for the winter sport.

"I was winning a lot when I was young in skiing, and in tennis I never won. And then slowly I started to lose in skiing because physically I was not ready to compete. I was always quite skinny and everything," Sinner said.

Sinner added that the shift was due to his physique and the flexibility of tennis to make mistakes and still come out on top.

"The reason why I chose tennis was, in tennis you can make mistakes. You can lose points but you can still win the match. In skiing, if you make one mistake, one big mistake, you cannot win," Jannik Sinner added.

Jannik Sinner, who recently won the 2024 Miami Open, is set to kick off his clay-court campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters. As the second seed, the Italian earned a bye into the second round, where he awaits the winner between Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In doubles, the reigning Australian Open champion partnered with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian pair will face the Belgian pair of Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille in the first round.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here