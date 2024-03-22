Aryna Sabalenka addressed her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death ahead of her 2024 Miami Open campaign, while Rafael Nadal opened up about his withdrawal from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka's late boyfriend's ex-wife shared insight into her relationship with the tennis star. Also, Ons Jabeur reconnected with Serena Williams during the latter's 2024 Miami Open visit.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Aryna Sabalenka opens up about ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death

Aryna Sabalenka has spoken out about her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's recent death in Miami, clarifying they were not together at the time.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player, died on March 18, with the initial investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department suggesting an "apparent suicide".

Sabalenka expressed her grief on Instagram two days later and requested privacy for both families during this difficult time.

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time," Sabalenka wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka is currently participating in the 2024 Miami Open as the second seed. The Belarusian received a bye into the second round where she will face close friend Paula Badosa.

Rafael Nadal addresses his 2024 Indian Wells withdrawal

Rafael Nadal clarified his decision to pull out of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Nadal has been sidelined since the Brisbane International in January, with a brief appearance in the 'Netflix Slam' exhibition against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month. However, Nadal withdrew from the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on the eve of his match against Milos Raonic, citing his inability to perform at his best.

Speaking at the Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards ceremony in Palma on Wednesday, March 20, the Spaniard expressed his unpreparedness to participate in a tournament due to his current fitness level.

"The reality is that I didn't feel ready to start playing a tournament at this level, with the little training background I had behind me at the level I needed," Nadal said (via Eurosports).

"I didn't want to start a tournament coming from where I came from, with no guarantee of being able to advance to at least the levels that I think I need to demand of myself to try and start a tournament," he added.

Aryna Sabalenka's late boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife shared insight into her connection with the WTA star

Julija Mikhailova, the former wife of Aryna Sabalenka’s late boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, has shed light on her relationship with the World No. 2 after Koltsov’s death. In an interview with the Belarusian publication Zerkalo, Mikhailova expressed her disbelief that Koltsov’s death was a suicide.

"He did not intend to die. Anything, of course, can go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy," Mikhailova said (translated from Belarusian).

She also spoke about her relationship with Sabalenka, describing her as a "nice girl" and highlighting the latter's healthy relationship with Koltsov’s children.

"Yes, I have. Nice girl. My post a few years ago was dictated by emotions, it was very painful. I loved Konstantin very much... But Sabalenka treated my children well, so I have a normal attitude towards her.

The post that Mikhailova mentioned was shared by her during her separation from Koltsov in 2020, where she criticized Sabalenka for breaking up her marriage. A part of the post reads:

"An appeal to all the girls hanging on other people’s husbands with kids in the family!!! This is mean !!! This is the most amazing and happiest time, but at the same time the most difficult, because a small child takes away a lot of energy, energy and time… It may happen that you will be there someday."

Ons Jabeur meets with Serena Williams during the American's 2024 Miami Open visit

Serena Williams caught up with her former doubles partner Ons Jabeur at the 2024 Miami Open.

Although retired in 2022, Williams attended the WTA 1000 tournament to support her elder sister Venus during her first-round match against Diana Shnaider, which she eventually lost with a score of 3-6, 3-6.

During the tournament, Williams had the opportunity to chat with Jabeur ahead of Tunisian's second-round match against Elina Avanesyan.

