Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka elated as "amor" Georgios Frangulis makes her "proud" by tennis skills; Casper Ruud challenges Holger Rune for interesting showdown

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her delight as Georgios Frangulis took up tennis lessons to impress her. In other news, Holger Rune accepted fellow ATP star Casper Ruud's invitation for back-to-back tennis matches in Norway and Denmark.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini discussed the impact of tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on his on-court style. Nick Kyrgios voiced his support for Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown amid NBA Finals feats.

Also, Leylah Fernandez lauded sister and UCLA Bruins player Bianca’s accomplishment as she clinched the 'ITA Rookie of the Year' award. Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships to focus on his "last" Olympics appearance in Paris.

Aryna Sabalenka adores Georgios Frangulis trying tennis to win her affection

Aryna Sabalenka was overjoyed as Georgios Frangulis practiced his forehand to make the Belarusian tennis star proud.

Frangulis, owner of Oakberry Acai Bowls, posted a photo on Instagram showing him receiving forehand lessons from Ecuadorian tennis player Roberto Quiroz.

“Working a bit on that forehand with @robertoquirozg to try and make her proud 😅@arynasabalenka," Frangulis wrote.

Sabalenka reposted his story and praised his efforts, writing:

“I am so proud meu amor."

Holger Rune to face Casper Ruud in a dual Scandinavian face-off in Norway & Denmark

Casper Ruud accepted Holger Rune's open challenge to compete on Danish soil but with a fun condition.

Rune recently participated in the Champions Battle 2024 in Herning, Denmark, where he and partner Caroline Wozniacki faced Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina. Rune and Wozniacki won their respective singles matches, but Monfils and Svitolina won the mixed doubles.

Following the win, Rune issued an open challenge on Instagram for a tennis match in Copenhagen.

"Thank you Denmark for an incredible night here in boxen. The Danish support is fantastic 🙌🏽 this will for sure not be the last time I play at home 🇩🇰 So anyone up for a challenge to play against me later this year in Copenhagen ? let me know 😄, " Rune wrote.

Ruud agreed to the challenge, stipulating that the Dane first play him in Oslo. Rune agreed to the Norwegian’s twist and accepted the challenge.

"I’ll take you on in Denmark if you come to Oslo first," Rudd commented.

"@casperruud deal 🦾 challenge accepted 😄," Rune responded.

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune recently concluded their French Open campaign, where they both lost to Alexander Zverev in their respective semifinal and Round of 16 matches.

Matteo Berrettini talks about Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's influence on his style

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup

Matteo Berrettini disclosed that tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer influenced his on-court fashion. In a recent interview with Esquire, Berrettini noted that Nadal's early attire featuring a sleeveless top and long shorts complemented the Spaniard’s fierce style and energetic presence on the court.

"I grew up watching Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal], and they were the guys that you had to watch. Everything they were doing reflected their personality. For example, The look Rafa was playing at the beginning was a sleeveless [top] and long shorts," Matteo Berrettini said.

"It was like a bull got on the court, and his energy was all over the place. You could feel that this look fits him. If you put that look on anybody [else] on tour, that would have been a disaster," he added.

The Italian tennis star also mentioned being inspired by Federer's suit at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships and emphasized the importance of comfort in clothing.

"Or that year when Roger was stepping on court in Wimbledon in like a [military-style suit] jacket, basically a full white tuxedo. He was the only one that could do that, and he pulled it off. So I think looking at them, they made me understand that it's really important that you feel comfortable in your clothes and in your style when you're off and on court, because at the end of the day, you have to perform in it." Berrettini said.

Berrettini is currently participating at the BOSS Open, where he reached the quarterfinals by defeating Roman Safiullin and Denis Shapovalov en route. The Italian will take on James Duckworth on June 14 for a place in the last four.

Nick Kyrgios backs Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in NBA Finals performance

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios supported Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the team surged to a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 106-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in their third game.

Kyrgios shared on Instagram stories about Tatum and Brown's journey, emphasizing their long tenure with the Celtics and their pursuit of a first championship since 2008.

"Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect was," Kyrgios captioned one Story.

"Stop playing with us... Can't handle the West... Blah blah blah... Take that 60 pieces @jayatum0 (Jayson Tatum) and @fchwpo (Jaylen Brown) gave ya," he captioned the other.

Leylah Fernandez celebrates sister Bianca's achievement as the latter won the 'ITA Rookie of the Year' award

Leylah Fernandez celebrated her younger sister and UCLA Bruins player Bianca's achievement of winning the ITA Southwest Regional award for Rookie of the Year.

Bianca concluded her season ranked No. 83 in ITA singles and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on April 9, 2024. Leylah took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Bianca's recent accomplishment.

Rafael Nadal prioritizes Paris Olympics as he withdraws from Wimbledon 2024

Rafael Nadal announced that he will not participate in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in order to concentrate on his last Olympic campaign in Paris (July 26-August 11), where he will also partner with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for the doubles event.

The Spaniard took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 13 to share the news, writing:

"During my post match press conference at Roland Garros I was asked about my summer calendar and since then I have been practicing on clay. It was announced yesterday that I will play at the summer Olympics in Paris, my last Olympics."

Nadal also expressed disappointment at not being part of this year's prestigious grass-court Grand Slam.

"With this goal, we believe that the best for my body is not to change surface and keep playing on clay until then. It’s for this reason that I will miss playing at the Championships this year at Wimbledon," he wrote.

"I am saddened not to be able to live this year the great atmosphere of that amazing event that will always be in my heart, and be with all the British fans that always gave me great support. I will miss you all," he added.

Rafael Nadal also revealed that he will participate in the Nordea Open in Bastad, that would start on July 15.

