Tennis News Today: Ben Shelton 'hard launching' his girlfriend Trinity Rodman delights Coco Gauff; Novak Djokovic-led PTPA files shocking lawsuit, and more

Ben Shelton announced his relationship status on Instagram. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner made a major change in his career management.

In other news, the PTPA filed a lawsuit against major tennis governing bodies due to their restrictive nature. Also, Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on Aryna Sabalenka's behaviour during the presentation ceremony at the Indian Wells.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe react as Ben Shelton announces his girlfriend on Instagram

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe reacted as Ben Shelton announced his relationship status on Instagram. The American star is dating soccer player Trinity Rodman and posted a photo of the two on Instagram.

Tennis stars like Coco Gauff and Tiafoe reacted to the post in comments. Shelton 'hard launching' his girlfriend on Instagram was a big talking about among his fellow peers.

"We gram now 👀 👀 👀 👀 ," Frances Tiafoe commented.

"hard launchhhhh !!" Coco Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe's comment on Ben Shelton's Instagram (@benshelton)

Jannik Sinner makes a change to his management

Jannik Sinner announced he has made a major chance to his management team. The Italian star will now be solely represented by AVIMA Sports & Business Management, lef by founder Alex Vitur.

Sinner split up with StarWing Sports, who worked with the Italian for the past five years. The World No.1 posted a tweet to announce his new partnership while thanking StarWing for their support these past years.

"Lawrence Frankopan and his team have supported me so much and that will forever remain with me. I'd like to thank them for their dedication throughout the years," Sinner said.

Novak Djokovic led PTPA file a lawsuit against tennis bodies

The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) have filed a lawsuit against the tennis governing bodies (ATP, WTA, ITIA and ITF). The PTPA was formed by Novak Djokovic for the welfare of the players.

In a recent press release issued by the PTPA, they accused the govering bodies of running like a 'cartel' and functioning in a 'corrupt system'. They further highlighted the issues of the system being 'broken'.

The press release said:

“Tennis is broken. Behind the glamorous veneer that the Defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardizes their health and safety. We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue, and the governing bodies have left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts.”

Andy Roddick praises Aryna Sabalenka after her Indian Wells final defeat

Andy Roddick praised the way Aryna Sabalenka reacted to her Indian Wells final defeat. The Belarusian star could be seen smiling and clapping for Mirra Andreev during the trophy presentation.

During his recent episode with 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, Roddick praised Sabalenka's atititude towards Andreeva. He further added that he was impressed that the World No. 1 controlled her emotions given her history of breaking racquets.

"I thought that was actually a great moment and the camera angle was, [Aryna] Sabalenka was right behind [Mirra] Andreeva on the post game and I also think it's a really good look for Sabalenka. She can go crazy, she can throw a racket, she can be very intense and then it seems like obviously she's upset but it's almost like she gets the moment," Roddick said. [11:31 onwards]

