Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz's coach likens his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's dynamic; Naomi Osaka moved by Chris Evert hailing her enduring 'greatness'

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero drew parallels between the Spaniard and Jannik Sinner's emerging rivalry and the iconic Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal duels from the early 2000s.

Alcaraz and Sinner have both won Grand Slam titles before turning 23. The former claimed his maiden Major at the 2022 US Open, while the latter achieved the same feat at the 2024 Australian Open. The two players have faced each other seven times on the ATP tour, with Sinner leading the head-to-head 4-3.

Ferrero, a former World No. 1, recently gave his opinion on Sinner’s rise to the top of men’s tennis which is setting the stage for a new rivalry.

"I think his (Jannik Sinner’s) appearance was a bit like when Rafa and Roger appeared, who between them were pushing the car, until then Novak came in, who is now a bit the one pushing Carlos and Sinner," Ferrero said in an interview with La Nacion.

Ferrero also opened up about the discussion he had with the Spaniard following his loss to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters.

"I told Carlos last year when Novak won the Masters with that level: "Have you seen that? Now what we have to do is train like animals to reach Novak’s level. Jannik is going to do it and we have to do it," Ferrero said.

Naomi Osaka reacts to Chris Evert for praising her ‘greatness’ following Qatar Open comeback

Naomi Osaka expressed gratitude for the encouragement from tennis legend Chris Evert, who praised her comeback in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Qatar Open.

Returning to the tour after a 15-month maternity leave, Osaka's 2024 season started on a struggling note, losing three of her first four matches. However, the Japanese displayed her former brilliance in Doha, where she reached the quarterfinals, before losing to Karolina Pliskova in straight sets.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion, lauded Osaka on X (formerly Twitter).

"It was just a matter of time. Greatness doesn’t disappear….@naomiosaka #patience 💪👍" Evert wrote.

Osaka quoted Evert's tweet with a teary-eyed face and a heart emoji to express her gratitude.

Serena Williams' ex-coach expresses admiration for Novak Djokovic's rise amidst Rafael Nadal- Roger Federer era

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci shared his admiration for Novak Djokovic for rising to the top despite competing in the same period as Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Djokovic won his record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, surpassing Nadal and Federer in the titles race, which includes ATP Finals, and Masters 1000s.

Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) to express admiration for the Serb.

"What I love most about the Serbian Sniper [ Novak Djokovic] is he became GOAT with Fed [ Roger Federer] and Rafa [ Rafael Nadal] with him in the same boat," he wrote.

Ongoing knee woes lead Ons Jabeur to withdraw from the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships

Ons Jabeur has withdrawn from the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships due to persistent knee issues, marking her second consecutive absence from the WTA 1000 tournament.

Jabeur shared her condition on Instagram, emphasizing the unbearable nature of her injury.

"Dear Friends and Family. I wanted to share with you all that my knee, is not holding, it's been unbearable to play with the pain and not being able to give my best on the court is frustrating," Jabeur wrote.

Following consultations with medical professionals and her team, the Tunisian decided to withdraw from the competition. The 29-year-old now plans to undergo medical treatment and hopes to return to tour during the US swing.

"After consultation of my Doctors and Team we have decided that I will have to withdraw from The Dubai Duty Free Open this week and go for more medical treatments. Looking forward to reconnect with All on the court for the US swing. Thank you for tour continuous support," she added.

