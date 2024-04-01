Carlos Alcaraz showcased a fresh new haircut ahead of his 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign, while, Jannik Sinner and Danielle Collins triumphed in singles at the 2024 Miami Open.

Meanwhile, Chris Evert appealed to Danielle Collins to rethink her retirement decision following the Miami Open victory.

Eugenie Bouchard spotted tennis legend Andre Agassi sitting courtside during an NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers. Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs expressed disappointment over the limited coverage of Danielle Collins in her Miami Open triumph over Elena Rybakina.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Carlos Alcaraz shows off his new look ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz has debuted a fresh haircut in preparation for the Monte-Carlo Masters, which commences on Monday, April 8, marking the start of clay court season.

Alcaraz, who is coming off a quarterfinal loss against eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov, 6-2, 6-4, at the Miami Open, showcased a buzz-cut fade on the sides in his social media post.

"Ready to Monte-Carlo @carlitosalcarazz," Carlos Alcaraz's barber captioned the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Jannik Sinner and Danielle Collins clinch singles titles at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner (L) and Danielle Collins (R)

Jannik Sinner claimed his second Masters 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open by defeating Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 6-1, in the final. This win moved him to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, marking a new career high. With a 22-1 record for the year, including a triumph at the Australian Open, the Italian's only defeat of the season came against his rival Carlos Alcaraz at the Indian Wells semifinals.

On the women's circuit, Danielle Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Miami Open. Collins, who announced that this season would be her last due to her battle with endometriosis, defeated World No. 4 Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3, in the final. The American, ranked No. 53 and unseeded, became the lowest-ranked women’s champion at Miami.

Chris Evert encourages Danielle Collins to rethink retirement following the Miami Open triumph

Following Danielle Collins’ victorious run at the Miami Open, Chris Evert urged her to rethink her retirement plans set for later in 2024.

Evert lauded compatriot's achievement on X (previously known as Twitter). The 18-time Grand Slam champion also questioned Collins about her certainty of retiring, given her potential as a strong contender for more titles.

"A big Hug and Congratulations to Danielle Collins in winning the #MiamiOpen. Spectacular play throughout the whole tournament….but…."Are you really sure you want to retire?" Evert wrote on X.

Andre Agassi and Eugenie Bouchard watch Miami Heat secure victory against Portland Trail Blazers

Eugenie Bouchard and Andre Agassi were present to witness the Miami Heat’s historic 142-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at their home game on Friday, March 29.

During the game, Bouchard spotted Agassi seated in the front row, which prompted her to capture the moment and share a cordial message for the American tennis icon on social media.

"Hi @agassi!!!," Bouchard wrote on her Instagram story.

Additionally, the Canadian shared a snapshot of the final score and praised the exciting match.

"What a game," she posted on Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram stories

Serena Williams' ex-coach criticizes insufficient media coverage of Danielle Collins' Miami Open win

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs expressed dissatisfaction with the coverage of Danielle Collins' Miami Open victory against Elena Rybakina. During her Australian Open campaign earlier this year, Collins announced her intention to retire from tennis this season.

While Stubbs was thrilled with Collins’ victory in the final, she was upset that the American’s win wasn’t sufficiently highlighted. The Australian called on the broadcaster to pay more attention to Collins and her team, especially when the latter called out to her team during the crucial final moments of the game.

"'Talk to me' !!! Please @WTA or @atptour whoever is in charge of the cameras keep it on Danielle right now!!!!!!!! Please!!!! I don’t want to see the crowd! She is the story! The talking to her box is what we need to see!!!" she wrote on X.

Stubbs also highlighted that Collins' celebration with her team following her victory was overlooked, while runner-up Elena Rybakina appeared to receive more attention.

"And omg she goes to hug her team and they put the camera on [Elena Rybakina]!! WTF !!!!! Ughhhhhhhhh," she wrote.