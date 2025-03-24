Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff credits mystery boyfriend for her vibrant Miami Open nails; Danielle Collins turns emotional after rescuing a dog from car crash, and more

Coco Gauff credited her boyfriend for her nail design during the Miami Open while Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou lauded her following her hard-fought win over Hailey Baptiste in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.

In other news, Danielle Collins reveals that she rescued an injured dog from the roads of Miami, and Reilly Opelka revealed the fine he paid during the Indian Wells tournament. So, without any further ado, let us take a look at today's top tennis news:

Coco Gauff credits her boyfriend for her latest nail art

Coco Gauff revealed that her boyfriend chose her latest nail design. The American sported a blue shade on her nails during her opening match at the Miami Open. Talking about her nail art after her win, the former US Open champion admitted that her boyfriend picked the colour and design for her nails and went for a shade that matched with the Miami vibe.

"My boyfriend picked this color out but you know, I think he did it on purpose with the Miami vibes. I definitely wanted a brighter color. Usually I have crazy designs but I was like, 'Imma just keep it simple. So I have my nails, I have my natural hair, and my little outfit so yeah, I'm trying to keep it simple, very demure," Gauff said.

Naomi Osaka's coach praises her after a stunning win in Miami

Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou praised the Japanese star after her performance in the third round of the Miami Open, where she beat Hailey Baptiste 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. Mouratoglou lauded Osaka on her impressive win and said that he was proud of the Japanese's effort.

"What a fight! This is what tennis is all about. Going through ups and downs, digging deep when it gets tough, accepting one's emotions and dealing with them and most of all, problem-solving. Cannot be prouder of your effort today," Mouratoglou wrote on X.

After beating Hailey Baptiste, the 27-year-old will be up against sixth seed Jasmine Paolini, with the winner facing either third seed Coco Gauff or Magda Linettte in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Danielle Collins reveals that she saved a dog's life in Miami

Danielle Collins disclosed an emotional incident after she saved a dog's life. The American star recently expressed her sadness about an injured dog in Miami and hoped to adopt him once he becomes healthy.

During her post-match interviews after her win over Masarova, Collins touched upon an emotional few days for her and admitted that she suffered an emotional toll from the incident.

"The other night when we were leaving the stadium, we saw this dog curled up in the middle of the road. He got hit by a car. I was like, we have to pull over.. we took him out of the street. He’s been in the hospital now for two days," she said, in a post-match interview.

Collins, who is the defending champion in Miami, will next face Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event. The American is yet to beat the World No. 1, and whoever wins, will lock horns with either ninth seed Zheng Qinwen or Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Reilly Opelka reveals the amount he was fined at the Indian Wells

Reilly Opelka revealed that he was fined $80,000 for complaining about the lights at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Opelka's revelation came after his win over Holger Rune at the Miami Open, during which, the Dane made a similar complaint.

Opelka agreed with Rune's complaint before revealing his $80,000 fine from his complaints in Indian Wells.

"I don’t know. It was valid. If the lights bug him, they bug him. I don’t think he’s making anything up. He played within the rules to do the video review. There was no foul play on his side. If that were me I probably would’ve been fined another 80 G’s like I did last week at Indian Wells," Opelka said.

After beating Holger Rune, the American will next face 20th seed Tomas Machac in the third round of the Miami Open. Machac previously edged out Opelka in the second round of the Australian Open and whoever out of the two comes out on top this time, will face either Jakub Mensik or Roman Safiullin in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 event.

