Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff proudly flaunts diamond necklace gifted by Jessica Pegula; Roger Federer & his wife Mirka steal spotlight at Oscars

Coco Gauff showcased a diamond necklace gifted to her by doubles partner Jessica Pegula. Roger Federer and wife Mirka stole the spotlight in glamorous ensembles at the 2024 Oscars red carpet.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about avoiding social media negativity to revive his love for the game. Also, Novak Djokovic hosted a delightful practice session for Jim Courier and his kids at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Coco Gauff flaunts a diamond necklace gifted to her by compatriot Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula presented her doubles partner Coco Gauff with a diamond necklace from Gorjana, a Southern California-based brand she endorses.

Gauff took to social media to express gratitude, and Pegula responded by reposting the message with heart emojis.

Gauff and Pegula are seeded fifth in doubles at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, where they defeated Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Sofia Kenin 7-5, 6-3 in the first round, and will now face Caroline Dolehide/Desirae Krawczyk in the Round of 16.

In singles, Gauff will face 24th seed Elise Mertens in the fourth round, while, fifth seed Pegula lost in the second round to Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka grace the red carpet at Oscars 2024

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, made a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the 96th Academy Awards.

Federer and his wife attended the prestigious event at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, on March 10. Federer donned a traditional tuxedo featuring a white jacket and black trousers.

Mirka matched his style perfectly, wearing an elegant black gown with distinctive white detailing, featuring a Peter Pan collar, and sleeve accents.

A few days ago, Roger Federer visited San Francisco to promote the Laver Cup, which is scheduled for late 2025. Federer co-founded the Laver Cup in 2017.

Carlos Alcaraz talks about steering clear of social media negativity to enjoy tennis again

Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the struggles he's facing to enjoy playing during recent matches.

After securing a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Auger-Aliassime in the third round at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, Alcaraz shared his internal struggles and the importance of staying true to himself amidst intense scrutiny and pressure in the game.

"Well, I think for me, it's a little bit difficult to be myself, let's say, the last few months or the past few tournaments. I was trying to enjoy, let's say, every match, every point, but it was difficult for me, you know, to stay there in high intensity, high level of pressure, let's say," he said in his post-match press conference.

The World No. 2 has faced scrutiny for not winning a title since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, with increasing social media criticism adding pressure. Alcaraz emphasized the challenge of handling such negative feedback, disclosing that it led him to intentionally steer clear of such distractions to regain his passion for the sport.

"It was difficult for me to deal with it, but I [am] trying to stay away for everything and trying to, you know, enjoy the court. I think that's the most important thing for me. You know, as I said many times, I'm a guy that see a lot of the phone, and I see a lot of comments that the people give to you," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"Most of them are really good ones, but a few of them is the bad ones. You know, it's difficult to deal with it, but, yes, that's what I'm trying to do, to stay away from everything, be myself and enjoy every time that I step on the court," he added.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will now face Fabian Marozsan in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, March 12.

Novak Djokovic engages in lively practice session with Jim Courier's children at Indian Well

Ahead of his third-round match against Luca Nardi at the Indian Wells Masters, Novak Djokovic enjoyed a casual exchange of rallies with the four-time Grand Slam champion Jim Courier's children, following his practice.

The Serb offered fans a glimpse of the practice session on his Instagram stories on Monday, March 11.

"Fun times on the court today with your kids, Jim. They got their dad's genes 🧬💪🙌" Djokovic wrote.

