Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff's discloses all the drinking adventures she had on 21st birthday; Naomi Osaka proudly shows off her heritage at Miami Open, and more

Coco Gauff celebrated her 21st birthday with a drink with her parents. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu's former coach opened up about the challenges of coaching the Brit star.

In other news, Naomi Osaka showed off her heritage at the Miami Open. Also, Rafael Nadal was spotted wearing a chic suit at an event.

On that note, here is today's top tennis news:

Coco Gauff reveals how she celebrated her 21st birthday

Coco Gauff revealed that she celebrated her 21st birthday by having a drink with her parents. The American star turned 21 on 13th March, days after her Indian Wells exit.

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Gauff admitted that she is not really a fan of drinking but wanted to have her first 'legal drink' with her parents. The American ace tried a vodka-based cocktail on her 21st birthday.

"I had my first legal drink in the US with my parents. It was a lavender lemon drop. It’s not – I’m not really a fan, but something to celebrate so that 20 years from now I can't say I didn’t drink on my 21st birthday." Gauff said

Emma Raducanu's former coach opens up about her experience coaching the Brit

Emma Raducanu's former coach, Vladimir Platenik, shed light on the challenges of coaching the former US Open winner. He coached Raducanu for just two weeks before the duo decided to end their partnership.

Speaking to BBC, Platenik admitted that he was surprised at Raducanu's decision but not angry at her. He further added that the Brit is in a difficult position with her every move heavily criticized.

"I totally understand Emma, she's not in an easy position. The world is looking at her after the US Open [which she won in 2021] and everybody is expecting - including herself - what she is going to do next," Vladimir Platenik said.

Naomi Osaka shows off her heritage at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka beamed with pride as she showed her heritage at the Miami Open. The former World No. 1 saw a Haitian flag in the crowd, borrowed it, and wrapped the country's colors around her back.

After her win against Liudmila Samsonova, Osaka was met with an outpouring of joy near the players area. The 'Tennis Letter' account on Twitter posted the video on their account:

Rafael Nadal wears a chic suit for an event

Rafael Nadal wore a chic suit to celebrate his 20 years of collaboration with KIA. The Spanish star shared some glimpses of the event on his Instagram account.

Nadal has been working with KIA since the age of 17. To celebrate his loyalty towards the brand, KIA threw a party for the Spaniard to celebrate their 20 years of collaboration. Nadal reshared some of the pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram stories.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story (@rafaelnadal)

