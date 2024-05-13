Tennis News Today: Daniil Medvedev reflects on shared traits with daughter Alisa; Coco Gauff responds to Vogue cover criticism; Camila Giorgi formally announces her retirement from tennis

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev highlighted the similarities between him and his daughter Alisa. In other news, Coco Gauff called out a critic over negative comments on her Vogue magazine cover shoot.

Meanwhile, Camila Giorgi confirmed her retirement from professional tennis in an official statement. Taylor Fritz was left stunned upon learning about Novak Djokovic's shock third-round exit against Alejandro Tabilo at the Italian Open.

Also, Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts on Rafael Nadal's looming retirement.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Daniil Medvedev talks about similarities between him and his daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev revealed in an interview that his 19-month-old daughter Alisa had some traits in common with his on-court behavior. Medvedev also confessed that he acted in a similar way on the court as she did in some tasks.

“There are some examples, like she’s going to try to do something. She’s still young, so try to open a bottle or something, which she cannot do, Medvedev began. She’s going to try her best, didn’t manage to do it, she’ll start sometimes screaming at the bottle, or throwing the bottle, or being not happy with the bottle, let’s say she forgets about it for two minutes and she really tried," Medvedev said in an interview with rolandgarros.com.

"And then two minutes after she comes back to try again. And that’s me on the court. I try something, sometimes I start losing, I get crazy for five, 10 minutes, but I’m still in the match and I still will try to win it until the last point,” he added.

Daniil Medvedev is currently competing at the Italian Open as a second seed. The Russian received a bye into the second round where he defeated Jack Draper 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the third round where he will face Hamad Medjedovic.

Coco Gauff defends her Vogue cover shoot against criticism

Coco Gauff confronted fashion talk show host Recho Omondi for criticizing her Vogue cover shoot for the April edition with photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Omondi, on her show The Cutting Room Floor, expressed dissatisfaction with Leibovitz's portrayal of Gauff's Polaroids, prompting the American to voice her discontent on social media.

"Hi! I understand your take but when criticizing please consider the people in the cover’s feelings. To say it wasn’t beautiful is a tad bit mean just say you felt it could be captured better," Gauff commented on TikTok.

Omondi clarified that her critique was directed at Leibovitz's work and not at Gauff herself.

"You are gorgeous. No questions asked. I was speaking directly to how it was shot. It was more of a critique of how the images were shot and not the subjects themselves! We love you Coco," Omondi replied.

Coco Gauff is currently participating in the Italian Open as a third seed. The American overcame Magdalena Frech and Jaqueline Cristian to reach the round of 16, where she will face Paula Badosa.

Camila Giorgi formally announces her retirement from professional tennis

Camila Giorgi put an end to her retirement rumors by officially announcing her departure from professional tennis.

The Italian took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and promised to share her plans soon, shutting down rumors about tax evasion or a modeling career switch.

"Please trust this Instagram for truthful information. To my lovely fans , I am happy to formally announce retirement from my tennis career. I am so grateful for your wonderful love and support for so many years. I cherish all the beautiful memories," Giorgi wrote.

"There have been many inaccurate rumors about my future plans, so I look forward to providing more information about exciting opportunities ahead. It is a joy to share my life with you, and let's continue this journey together. With much love, Camila," Giorgi wrote.

Camila Giorgi's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz expresses shock upon learning about Novak Djokovic's shock exit from the Italian Open

Taylor Fritz expressed shock upon learning about World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's 6-2, 6-3 loss against 29th seed Alejandro Tabilo in the third round at the Italian Open.

Fritz was informed about Djokovic's shock loss during his post-match on-court interview after defeating compatriot Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4, in the third round.

Watch the video below:

11th seed Taylor Fritz advanced to the Round of 16, where he will face eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Iga Swiatek shares her thoughts on Rafael Nadal's impending retirement

Iga Swiatek spoke about tennis legend Rafael Nadal’s looming retirement after the Spaniard's second-round exit at the Italian Open. Swiatek, in an interview with Tennis Channel after her 6-3, 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva in the third round, expressed her conflicted feelings about Nadal's retirement, acknowledging limited understanding of the situation.

"Well, you know, mixed emotions (on Nadal's career coming to an end) because obviously, I'm still pretty young, so it's hard for me to understand what's his exact situation. I haven't been in this place where I'm playing my last tournament," Swiatek told Tennis Channel (3:50).

Swiatek concluded by emphasizing that Nadal's decision to retire is his own, highlighting his autonomy in concluding his career.

"Everybody's obviously making a huge fuss around it, but it's his life and he's doing everything the way he wants (to), on his terms," Swiatek concluded.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will be facing former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the Round of 16.