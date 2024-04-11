Tennis News Today: Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa gets astonished by her father's poster; Leylah Fernandez expresses delight in sister Bianca's incredible NCAA achievement

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria poked fun at her baby daughter Alisa's reaction after spotting her father on a poster, while, Leylah Fernandez expressed her joy as younger sister Bianca earned her maiden Pac-12 Tennis Player of the Week award for UCLA.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz's participation in the upcoming Barcelona Open is reportedly in doubt following his withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to an arm injury. Novak Djokovic fondly recalled a hilarious moment from his doubles match with his younger brother Marko at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Also, Daniil Medvedev engaged in a heated debate with Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani over a line call dispute during his second-round match against Gael Monfils at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis stories:

Daniil Medvedev's baby daughter Alisa astonished by recognizing her father on a poster

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria posted a photo of their daughter Alisa looking surprised after spotting her father's poster amid World No. 4's campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Daria humorously commented on Alisa’s reaction, suggesting that the little girl was taken aback by the sudden sighting of her father's poster.

"Papa again? 🤣," she posted on her Instagram story.

Daria Medvedev's Instagram story

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev received a bye into the second round where he defeated Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2, 6-4. The World No. 4 will now face 15th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Leylah Fernandez expresses delight as younger sister Bianca earns her first Pac-12 Tennis Player of the Week award for UCLA

Leylah Fernandez expressed joy at her sister Bianca Fernandez securing her maiden Pac-12 Women’s Tennis Player of the Week award. Bianca, who plays for UCLA, triumphed in all six of her matches in both singles and doubles last week.

Leylah took to social media to share her delight about her sister’s achievement.

"Yay!!!" I'm super happy for you @biancajolietennis,"

Leylah Fernandez's Instagram story

Leylah Fernandez recently concluded her Charleston Open campaign, where she lost 6-4, 6-4 to American Sloane Stephens in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz's Barcelona Open participation reportedly in doubt following Monte-Carlo Masters withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Recent reports have cast uncertainty over Carlos Alcaraz’s participation in the Barcelona Open (April 15-24) following his decision to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury.

In a post on Instagram, the Spanish player expressed that he attempted to recover until the last possible moment, but ultimately had to withdraw from the tournament.

Following his announcement, Spanish publication Marca reported that Alcaraz intends to take a short break before resuming training at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Tennis Academy.

Novak Djokovic fondly recalls playing doubles with younger brother Marko at 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic recalled playing doubles with his younger brother Marko Djokovic at the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters. Novak and Marko Djokovic were awarded a wildcard for the doubles main draw where they lost 6-1, 6-3 to No. 4 seed Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

Novak recently shared a clip that showcased the opening point of the match where the current World No. 1 was serving, and the opponent responded with a lob over Marko.

Initially, Marko sprinted back to attempt an overhead shot but was unsuccessful. Novak, positioned at the baseline, made an effort to recover, but his backhand shot also didn’t succeed.

"Remember @djokomare?" Novak Djokovic wrote in the Instagram Story.

Screengrab from Instagram

Top seed Novak Djokovic received a bye into the second round where he defeated Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2, and now will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the third.

Daniil Medvedev engages in heated debate with umpire over line call dispute during Monte-Carlo 2R

Daniil Medvedev found himself in a tense exchange with chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani during his second-round match against Gael Monfils at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The dispute arose in the fourth game of the second set when a shot by Monfils, initially called out by the linesman, was ruled in by Lahyani after inspecting the mark. However, subsequent Hawk-Eye replays proved the shot was indeed out, leading to Medvedev expressing his frustration to Lahyani.

Another contentious call followed when a shot by Monfils was deemed in despite landing beyond the baseline. Lahyani sided with Medvedev, granting him the point. Despite being urged by Lahyani not to berate the linesman for errors, Daniil Medvedev continued to express his discontent during the changeover, vocalizing his frustration with the officials.