Tennis News Today: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shows off daughter Alisa's trampoline skills; Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon 2024 with shoulder injury

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa showcased her trampoline talent during a fun day out with her mother Daria. In other news, Aryna Sabalenka announced her withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas addressed his former fitness coach's claims of poor work ethic. Martina Navratilova called out a publication over their alleged sexist take on Taylor Swift’s lifestyle choice.

Also, Danielle Collins and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield showcased their strawberry-themed nails for Wimbledon.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa enjoys trampoline time with mother Daria

Daniil Medvedev's 20-month-old daughter Alisa showcased her trampoline skills while enjoying time with her mother, Daria, ahead of the Russian's Wimbledon campaign.

On June 30, Daria posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, capturing Alisa having fun on a trampoline.

Daniil Medvedev, seeded fifth in Wimbledon, started his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. The Russian tennis star will now take on Alexandre Muller in the second round on July 3.

Daniil Medvedev partnered with Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner for doubles and will face Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round on July 3.

Aryna Sabalenka exits Wimbledon 2024 with shoulder injury

Aryna Sabalenka announced her withdrawal from the 2024 Wimbledon Championships on Monday due to a shoulder injury. In a pre-tournament press conference, Sabalenka hinted at her fitness issues and talked about the shoulder condition that previously led to her retiring mid-match in the Ecotrans Ladies Open quarterfinals in Berlin.

Ahead of her first-round match against Emina Bektas, heartbroken Sabalenka confirmed on social media that she was pulling out, stating that her team advised against playing to avoid long-term damage.

"Heartbroken to have to tell you all that I won't be able to play The Championships this year. I tried everything to get myself ready but unfortunately my shoulder is not cooperating," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"I pushed myself to the limit in practice today to try my best, but my team explained that playing would only make things much worse. This tournament means so much to me and I promise I'll be back stronger than ever next year," she added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas responds to former fitness coach's criticism of his work ethic

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Miami Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas responded to his ex-fitness coach Christos Fiotakis’ criticism of his work ethic. The Greek tennis star said they ended their collaboration after the French Open quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"Anyway, our last written agreement expired after Roland Garros and we would see if we could continue. We had made a contract from the beginning of January until the end of Roland Garros," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in an interview with SDNA.

Fiotakis had said he was unhappy with Tsitsipas’ priorities and work ethic, and that he didn’t think the World No. 11 was aiming for Grand Slam titles or the top ranking.

Tsitsipas dismissed Fiotakis’ accusations as "strange", saying that he was fully committed to his tennis career.

"It was his decision to come out and say what he said. I work hard every day and when I hear someone say that I'm not putting in the work and that I'm not dedicated and focused on what I'm doing, it seems a little strange to me. All I do all day is live and breathe tennis," he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in London for the Wimbledon Championships, where he is seeded 11th and will face Taro Daniel in his first-round match on July 2.

The Greek tennis star also partnered with brother Petros Tsitsipas for doubles, where they will face 11th-seeded duo Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez on July 3.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova condemns writer's misogynistic remarks about Taylor Swift

Martina Navratilova blasted a writer for a misogynistic op-ed on Taylor Swift’s personal life. The writer, who wrote for Newsweek, wondered if the 34-year-old singer’s unmarried status was a good role model for young girls.

Navratilova expressed her shock that Newsweek published such an article and called out the writer on X (formerly Twitter).

"A massive pile of misogynistic bull💩💩💩. This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean…" Navratilova wrote.

Danielle Collins and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield show off their strawberry-themed nail art for Wimbledon

Danielle Collins and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield showed their love for Wimbledon with their matching strawberry-themed nail art.

Collins posted her strawberry-inspired nail art on social media ahead of her grass-court Grand Slam campaign. The American tennis star also shared Broomfield’s post of their matching manicures.

"Wimbledon ready!! 💜💚🍓," she posted on her Instagram story.

"Twins @danimalcollins," Broomfield posted on her Instagram story.

Danielle Collins' Instagram stories (Source: @danimalcollins on Instagram)

11th seed Danielle Collins will take on Clara Tauson in the first round on July 2. Frances Tiafoe, on the other hand, kicked off his campaign with a 6-7(5), 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Matteo Arnaldi in the first round. The 29th-seeded American will now face Borna Coric in the second round on July 3.

