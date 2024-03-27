Tennis News Today: Elina Svitolina shares adorable glimpse of daughter Skai holding tennis racquets; Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker jokes about having their third child

Elina Svitolina offered a sneak peek into daughter Skai's game preparation ahead of husband Gael Monfils' third-round tennis match against Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker joked about conceiving a third baby after receiving a compliment about her youthful looks from her husband. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, shared a glimpse of her playing the game of hide and seek with their daughter Alisa during their stay in Miami.

Also, a Tennis journalist criticized a fan advocating for the electronic line-calling system amid Daria Kasatkina's Hawk-Eye controversy at the Miami Open third-round match.

Oh that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Elina Svitolina shares heartwarming snapshot of daughter Skai preparing for Gael Monfils' Miami Open 3R match

Elina Svitolina offered an endearing peek into her 17-month-old daughter Skai's emerging passion for tennis ahead of her husband Gael Monfils' much-anticipated third-round encounter with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Miami Open.

The Ukrainian captured a moment of Skai holding two tennis racquets on her Instagram account.

"Game ready," Svitolina wrote.

Elina Svitolina's Instagram story

Monfils went on to lose the match against top seed Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4. On the other hand, Svitolina was seeded 15th in Miami and received a bye into the second round where she lost to four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-2, 7-6(5).

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker gushes over American's 'too young' compliment

Brooklyn Decker playfully responded to her husband Andy Roddick's compliment on her youthful appearance.

The model and actress shared on Instagram that she auditioned for a TV role but didn't get it. When she told Roddick about it, he cleverly remarked that she looked "way too young" for the part, which she found delightful. She jokingly hinted at a possible third baby, showing her enthusiasm for his comment.

"Okay, so we're watching a show that I didn't get. So, I auditioned for a role in this TV series that I didn't get, and we started watching it. And I was telling Andy, my husband, I was like, 'You know, that's the role I didn't get.' We're watching this wonderful actress play the part beautifully. And he goes, 'Oh. You're way too young for that role. That's why you didn't get it. You're just way too young to play it,'" Decker said.

"And I'll be damned if we're not about to bake baby No. 3 tonight. I'll be damned. Okay?," she added.

Brooklyn Decker's Instagram story

Decker and Roddick married each other in April 2009. They had their first kid, son Hank, in 2015, before welcoming daughter Stevie into their family in 2017.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria plays the game of hide and seek with daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shared an adorable moment of playing hide and seek with her daughter Alisa during their stay in Miami.

Watch the video below:

Defending champion Medvedev is seeded third in the tournament and defeated Marton Fucsovics, 30th seed Cameron Norrie, and Dominik Koepfer in straight sets in his previous rounds in Miami. The World No. 4 will face 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals.

Tennis journalist condemns fan's support for electronic line calling amid Daria Kasatkina's Miami Hawk-Eye controversy

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg referenced Novak Djokovic’s 2020 US Open disqualification while discussing Daria Kasatkina’s third-round exit in Miami which featured a decisive Hawk-Eye Live error.

Responding to a fan advocating for electronic line calling, Rothenberg highlighted Kasatkina's match against Sorana Cirstea. Despite being up a break, the Russian faced a setback when a dubious call went in Cirstea's favor. The Hawk-Eye Live system incorrectly ruled a serve in, disrupting Kasatkina's momentum as she eventually lost 5-7, 2-6.

Rothenberg weighed in on the controversy on X (formerly Twitter), favoring line judges over Hawk-Eye Live.

"Human line judges with challenges remains the best system in tennis," Ben Rothenberg wrote on X.

A fan referenced Novak Djokovic's 2020 US Open default to question the reliability of tennis line judges in response to Rothenberg's post.

"Nothing perfect. Anything better than the line judge during DJOKOVIC USODQ. Kasatkina will get over it," the fan wrote.

Rothenberg countered the fan’s reply, defending the line judge involved in Djokovic’s 2020 US Open disqualification.

"To be clear, the line judge 'during DJOKOVIC USODQ' was imperfect for, what, standing in her position and having a throat?" Ben Rothenberg wrote in reply to the fan. "People using that moment for any anti-line judge crusade are deeply silly."