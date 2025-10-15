Tennis News Today: Emma Raducanu suffers another injury in shock loss to player ranked outside Top 200; Nick Kyrgios makes huge accusation against Jannik Sinner & ATP

The much-awaited Six Kings Slam is scheduled to be held tomorrow onwards in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas were the first to arrive earlier today, and they both were received warmly by the organizers with bouquets.They will both face each other in the quarterfinals, and Alexander Zverev will take on Taylor Fritz in the other fixture. The winners of these matches will take on Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, respectively, in the semifinal, as they both are the seeded players for this exhibition event.On that note, let us take a look at some of the top stories of the day:#1. Emma Raducanu suffers injury during Ningbo Open lossEmma Raducanu suffered a possible back injury as she exited the Ningbo Open in the first round of the tournament. The Brit has been suffering from physical setbacks since the beginning of her campaign in China, and even had her blood pressure checked during the Ningbo Open.During the second set of the match, Raducanu took a medical timeout to get help with the pain. However, she eventually lost the match to the Chinese wildcard, Zhu Lin, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Fans reacted to the incident, and shared their dissapointment about her current performances.#2. Nick Kyrgios claims that ATP 'protecting' Jannik SinnerNick Kyrgios claimed that the ATP protected Jannik Sinner during his doping saga. The Australian has always spoken critically of the Italian, and made this claim recently, stating that the main officials of the ATP were all compatriots of Sinner.Appearing on the Unscripted Podcast by Josh Mansour, Kyrgios said:“He’s the number one player in the world [when he tested positive] and there’s no doubt he’s an incredible player and he’s going to be carrying the sport for the next 10 to 15 years with Alcaraz. So I mean obviously they’re protecting him to some degree. I mean the CEO and all of the important people in the ATP are all Italian.&quot;Sinner returned from his three-month ban in May 2025 and played at the Italian Open.#3. Novak Djokovic's comment draws Casper Ruud's attentionCurrently taking time off the court to recover from a knee injury, Casper Ruud made his opinions known on Novak Djokovic's claims on players lacking unity, as they shared their feelings on the hectic tennis calendar.As Ruud, too, had talked about demanding schedules earlier, he replied to Djokovic's claims in an interview with Bolavip and said,&quot;Of course, Novak has a point...Sure, you can pick and choose in a way, because we are not hired by the ATP, we are bosses of our own schedule. What I criticized and talked about at the French Open was that there is an economic motivation to play and not skip any Masters 1000s with the bonus and everything,&quot;Ruud hopes to return to action for Stockholm, which is scheduled to start next week.#4. Rafael Nadal shared image of his newborn babyTennis legend Rafael Nadal embraced fatherhood for the second time in August, as they welcomed their newborn son, Miguel. He gave a glimpse of his one-month-old as he shared an image from his family outing in Mallorca, Spain. Nadal and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, had their firstborn, Rafael Nadal Jr., in October 2022. The 22-year-old posted an image of his day out with family on X and wrote:&quot;Family time in Mallorca.”Perello and Nadal started dating back in 2005, and tied the knot in 2019 in a private ceremony in La Fortaleza Castle, Spain.#5. Carlos Alcaraz shared his flight preferencesCarlos Alcaraz shared that he prefers traveling in business class on long-haul flights, but doesn't hesitate to travel in economy on shorter flights. Ahead of the Six Kings Slams, he featured in a video by ElPozo Alimentacion, a Spanish food brand, and revealed his choices. The Spaniard said:&quot;It depends. On long journeys yes, in business. There is first class and then business class. Yes (it's more comfortable), because I have to sleep and rest. If I don't, it affects me later, then I am tired and it is complicated to recover. On trips that last three or four hours, it's not a problem.&quot;Alcaraz has since embarked on his long flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to play in the ANB Arena on October 16.