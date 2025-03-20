Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek's 'disturbed' relationship with psychologist Daria draws criticism; Carlos Alcaraz links up with Aryna Sabalenka & her boyfriend Georgios, and more

Iga Swiatek's relationship with her psychologist was criticized by a Polish sports psychologist. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal was engaged in a funny banter with Will Smith on Instagram.

In other news, Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend hung out with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Miami Open. Also, Serena Williams' husband took pride in her daughter making pastries from his farm-grown strawberries.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Polish psychologist reacts to Iga Swiatek's relationship with Daria

Polish psychologist Dariusz Nowicki spoke about the close relationship between Iga Swiatek and her psychologist, Daria. Nowicki said that Swiatek and Daria lack a 'professional distance' due to which certain boundaries have been crossed.

Swiatek and Daria are often spotted hanging out together. During her recent Indian Wells loss, Daria Abramowicz was spotted screaming from Swiatek's box. Nowicki reacted to the situation and shed light on the player-psychologist relationship.

"If we were to look at this relationship only and exclusively from the point of view of strictly psychological workshop, then it is indeed a disturbed relationship, in which certain boundaries of professional distance between the psychologist and the client are crossed," he said (translated from Polish).

Rafael Nadal engages in banter with Will Smith

Rafael Nadal engaged in funny banter with Hollywood actor Will Smith after the Spaniard's team clinched their first win in the UIM E1 World Championships.

The UIM E1 Championships are an all-electric race boat championship with nine teams. Both Nadal and Smith own a team in the championship. Recently, Nadal's team defeated Smith's team in Doha, which led to their banter.

Smith's team posted a congratulatory message for the Spaniard on Instagram which the tennis star later reposted on his story.

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story (@rafaelnadal)

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend spend time with Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz linked up with Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis before the Miami Open. They were present at a Japanese Steakhouse in Miami to celebrate Sabalenka's cover launch at David Grutman's party.

This private party was also attended by Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov among others. The host of the party shared some images on his Instagram account.

Serena Williams' husband reacts to her daughter baking him special treats

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian took pride in her daughter Olympia, making pastries from his farm-grown strawberries. The Reddit co-founder often posts about his daughters on social media.

Recently, Ohanian posted pictures and videos of his daughter Olympia making strawberry pastries. The American posted a caption, expressing his pride in his oldest daughter.

"Strawberries from the farm and a daughter who loves to bake—how lucky am I??? Big fella needs to live in the gym."

