Tennis News Today: Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya takes in Paris sights after French Open exit; Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares adorable childhood photo on his 38th birthday

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya shared a glimpse of her visit to the Eiffel Tower following the French Open exit. In other news, Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel marked the former's 38th birthday with a heartwarming childhood memory.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic pulled out of the French Open due to a knee injury ahead of the quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud. Jannik Sinner expressed his disappointment over Novak Djokovic’s injury withdrawal as he became the new ATP World No. 1.

Also, Ons Jabeur called out the French Open for poor scheduling and demanded more visibility for women’s matches in prime-time slots.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya relishes Paris despite French Open exit

Jannik Sinner's girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya shared highlights of her Parisian escapades following her exit from the 2024 French Open. After losing in the second round to Bianca Andreescu in singles and exiting the doubles event with Elena Vesnina, Kalinskaya decided to stay in Paris.

The Russian posted about her visit to the Eiffel Tower, enjoying the "city of love."

"City of love 🤍," she posted on her Instagram story.

Anna Kalinskaya's Instagram story

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, reached the semifinal where he will face third seed Carlos Alcaraz on June 7.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel shares a throwback photo on his 38th birthday

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel celebrated her brother’s 38th birthday by sharing a throwback photo of them as kids. She took to Instagram on June 3 to share a fan-created birthday post and recalled her memories with the tennis star from their childhood.

Maribel Nadal on Instagram

Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open ahead of QF due to injury

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open due to a knee injury which forced him to withdraw before his quarterfinal match against Casper Ruud.

This comes after two grueling five-set matches in a row, which lasted for 4.5 hours each. It seems Djokovic hurt his knee even further during a fall in his fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo.

An MRI scan confirmed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee, forcing him to pull out of the tournament.

Two-time finalist Casper Ruud received a walkover victory and advanced to the semifinals, where he will face either fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

New World No. 1 Jannik Sinner disheartened by Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal

Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup Final

Jannik Sinner expressed sympathy over Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2024 French Open due to a knee injury. Despite being confirmed as the new World No. 1, Sinner was disappointed by Djokovic's situation and hoped for the Serb's quick recovery.

After defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals, Sinner shared his thoughts during his on-court interview:

"First of all, it's everyone's dream to become No. 1 in the world. And, the other way, seeing Novak [Djokovic] retiring and here I think it's for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Ons Jabeur criticizes French Open for unfair scheduling, calls for more women’s matches in prime-time slot

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 WTA Finals

Ons Jabeur criticized the French Open for its inadequate scheduling, particularly expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of prime-time slots allocated to women players.

After losing 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal, Jabeur opined on the tournament’s schedule, which did not give any prime time slots to the women.

“I have a lot to say on that topic. As you said, 10 night matches without any women playing. I don't expect any women to play in the evening, but frankly, playing a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. is really such a chore. We deserve to be here," Jabeur said in a post match press conference.

Jabeur also commented on the tight schedule by mentioning Djokovic’s case, who had to play two late-night five-set matches that lasted 4.5 hours each in the third and fourth rounds, defeating Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo.

"Playing that late for men after midnight is not a good thing. We saw yesterday how Novak was suffering with his knee. And this, because he couldn't really recover well? I think for all players, men, women, we deserve better than that," Jabeur added.

