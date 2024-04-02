Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic celebrates Easter with wife Jelena and kids; Maria Sharapova shares adorable glimpse of baby son Theodore's Easter egg hunt

Novak Djokovic celebrated the Easter holiday alongside his wife Jelena and the couple's children Stefan and Tara.

Maria Sharapova shared a delightful moment from son Theodore's Easter egg adventure. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts after becoming the new World No. 2 following his 2024 Miami Open victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Also, Carlos Alcaraz jokingly expressed that his feelings were "hurt" due to an April Fool’s Day prank.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis headlines:

Novak Djokovic enjoys Easter festivities alongside wife Jelena and children

Novak Djokovic marked the Easter holiday in the company of his wife, Jelena, and their children, Stefan and Tara.

Following his withdrawal from the Miami Open, Djokovic is utilizing his break from tennis to enjoy some quality time with his family ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

On the festive occasion of Easter, Djokovic shared a family selfie on Instagram, extending Easter greetings to his fans worldwide.

"Happy Easter 🐇," Djokovic wrote.

Novak Djokovic's Instagram Story

Maria Sharapova shares sneak peek of baby son Theodore's Easter egg hunt

Maria Sharapova shared an adorable snapshot her 21-month-old son Theodore’s Easter egg hunt. Sharapova posted an Instagram story, where Theodore can be seen gathering eggs and placing them in his basket during an Easter egg hunt.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram Story

Jannik Sinner expresses his delight after becoming World No. 2

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Miami Open

Jannik Sinner shared his joy on becoming the new World No. 2 following his victory at the 2024 Miami Open final, where he defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel following his Miami win, Sinner shared his thoughts about his new career-best ranking, calling it an "incredible achievement."

"Yeah, it's a great honor. It's great to see. In my mind, it's still only a number because obviously for me it means a lot, being No. 2. It's an incredible achievement," Sinner said.

Sinner mentioned his humble family background, stating his parents never imagined him becoming one of the world's top tennis players.

"Where I come from, I am from a very normal family," Sinner said. "My dad is still going to work and my mom also. So, nobody would have expected this but it's great to be in this position. For me, most importantly, if I see improvements on the court, for me it's maybe worth it more."

Carlos Alcaraz humorously admitted feeling "hurt" by an April Fool's Day prank

Carlos Alcaraz joked about feeling hurt by an April Fool's Day prank.

One of his sponsors, Babolat, organized a challenge for him involving landing a ball inside a basket placed across a house. Assisted by a team member guiding his shots, Alcaraz attempted the challenge.

Despite initial excitement from the team claiming success on the fourth attempt, Alcaraz suspected a prank due to the date. The Spaniard insisted on seeing the video footage, which indeed showed he missed the target.

"You have hurt my feelings. You all guys," Alcaraz joked when he was shown the video.

"It was so obvious," Alcaraz said (in Spanish). "April Fools?" a Babolat team member asked. "But it was close. At least that's something," the Spaniard replied with a smile.

The Spaniard is next scheduled to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters after losing in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

