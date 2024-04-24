Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic makes big Rafael Nadal admission before Spaniard's retirement; Aryna Sabalenka snubs women's tennis to favor men's 

Novak Djokovic admitted his desire to face his arch-rival Rafael Nadal one last time before the Spaniard hangs up his racket. Aryna Sabalenka snubbed women's tennis to favor men's.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova announced her divorce from husband Stepan Simek. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev cherished precious moments with his baby daughter, Alisa, before kicking off his 2024 Madrid Open campaign.

Novak Djokovic hopes to play Rafael Nadal "one more time" before the Spaniard retires

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal reunited at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, where the Serb won the Sportsman of the Year, while the Spaniard's foundation was honored with Sport for Good.

During the event, Djokovic shared with the media his desire to face his longtime rival Nadal "at least once more" before the 22-time Grand Slam champion bids farewell to tennis.

"I have a lot of respect for a legend like him, with whom I hope to be able to play at least one more time before he retires," Djokovic said.

"I have a lot of respect for Rafa, he is a good person and a legend of our sport, he is my most important rival. In Australia, I said I hoped to see him in one or two tournaments and I hope to do that."

Aryna Sabalenka thinks men's tennis is "more interesting" than women's

Aryna Sabalenka shared her tennis preference, revealing that she doesn't follow women's tennis closely and finds men's tennis "more interesting."

Sabalenka made these remarks during a pre-tournament press conference at the 2024 Madrid Open, just ahead of her opening match scheduled for April 25 against either Magda Linette or Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

"I'm not someone who watches too much tennis," Sabalenka said. "I prefer to watch men's tennis rather than women's tennis, I feel like there is more logic and it's more interesting to watch (laughs)."

The Belarusian has reigned supreme in Madrid twice, triumphing in 2021 and 2023. She now aims to join Petra Kvitova as the second woman to win the tournament three times.

Marketa Vondrousova announces divorce from her husband Stepan Simek

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova revealed that she and her husband, Stepan Simek, have mutually agreed to get a divorce after less than two years of marriage.

The couple, who have known each other since their teenage years, started dating in 2016. Simek proposed to Vondrousova in 2021, and they tied the knot in 2022 at Chateau Mcely in the Czech Republic.

However, their relationship didn't withstand the test of time as Vondrousova disclosed that her husband had moved out of their apartment with their pet cat Frankie some time ago.

"It just didn't work out for us. Now we are formally resolving the divorce, but we have agreed on everything," she told Blesk.cz.

Daniil Medvedev enjoys seesaw ride with daughter Alisa ahead of Madrid Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev is all set to begin his Madrid Open campaign on April 26 against Matteo Arnaldi or Christopher O'Connell in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

Before that, Medvedev was spotted enjoying quality time with his baby daughter, Alisa, at a playground in Madrid, relishing a seesaw ride together. His wife, Daria, captured the heartwarming moment on camera, chuckling from behind the lens.

