Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic makes his feelings known about Indian Wells exit, WNBA star Caitlin Clark receives special invitation from Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, and more

Novak Djokovic opened up about his early exit at the Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton revealed his feelings about fans speaking about his physique and looks.

In other news, Serena Williams' husband sent an open invitation to WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Also, John McEnroe's daughter got engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

On that note, here is today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic makes his feelings known after early Indian Wells exit

Novak Djokovic opened up after his early Indian Wells exit. The Serbian star lost in the opening round against Botic van de Zandschulp in three sets.

Djokovic was disappointed by his performance, which resulted in his loss. The 37-year-old further added that it was a 'bad day at the office' for him.

"I mean, it's always something happening, but I don't want to talk about it. I mean, obviously no excuses for a poor performance. Just it doesn't feel great when you play this way on the court, but congratulations to my opponent. You know, just a bad day in the office, I guess, for me," Djokovic said.

Ben Shelton reveals his feelings over fan comments

Ben Shelton was disappointed with some of the comments by fans on his looks. The American star featured in a lot of social media videos, which have gained popularity.

While talking about the issue, Shelton revealed some of the videos are 'outrageous' but he tries to see the funny side of it.

“It’s hard not to see that. They are outrageous. Some of the people, the comments and the captions, they got issues. It’s pretty funny for me.”

Serena Williams' husband sends an open invite to WNBA star

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, sent an open invitation for WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Earlier, Clark claimed that she wanted to have dinner with former tennis star Serena Williams.

Ohanian took to X and offered an open invite to the WNBA star. The co-founder of Reddit posted:

"C’mon now @CaitlinClark22 there’s an open invitation at our home!," Ohanian wrote.

John McEnroe's daughter gets engaged to her long-term boyfriend

John McEnroe's daughter, Emily McEnroe, announced her engagement on Instagram. She got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Timothy.

Emily posted a photo dump on her Instagram account to announce the happy news. It even had a picture with her dad, John, and a selfie with her now fiancee, Timothy.

"forever & a day @timothyjmass"

