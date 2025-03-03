Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's father reveals he doesn't want to make the Serb "angry"; Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz bonds with Aryna Sabalenka, and more

Novak Djokovic's father opened up about the retirement talk with his son. Meanwhile, Paula Badosa sent a heartwarming message to her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after his first-ever ATP 500 title win.

In other news, Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz bonded with Aryna Sabalenka at an event. Also, Rennae Stubbs labelled Donald Trump as a bully after his meeting with the Ukrainian President.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic's father reveals how the Serbian ignored his request to retire

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, has revealed that the 37-year-old rejected his request to retire last season. He further added that the Serbian star got angry as he wanted to keep playing.

Djokovic did not win a single ATP title during the 2024 season but won the Olympic gold medal in Paris. With his rival Rafael Nadal hanging up his boots, Djokovic's father suggested that the Serbian should consider retirement too but his request was rebuffed.

"I told him last year not to play tennis anymore, and he tells me: 'Dad, let me do what I know best and love'. Whatever he does in the rest of his career, he will be the best in the world. Enjoy Novak, I don't know how much longer he will play, I don't want to talk and make him angry with me. He will probably win something else by the end of his career," Srdjan Djokovic told Danas.rs during the interview.

Paula Badosa sends a sweet message to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after his maiden ATP 500 title

Paula Badosa sent Stefanos Tsitsipas a heartwarming message after the Greek star ended a barren spell of ATP title wins. Tsitsipas lost 11 finals before finally winning one against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Dubai Open Championships.

Tstisipas' girlfriend, Paula Badosa, posted a message congratulating the Greek star on her Instagram. The Spaniard reshared a picture posted by the ATP account with the caption:

"Once a champ always a champ...🫶"

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi bonds with Aryna Sabalenka

Jaz Agassi, the daughter of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, was seen bonding with Aryna Sabalenka after the MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas. Agassi and Sabalenka teamed up to play a doubles match against Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish.

Jaz Agassi was present at the stadium to support her dad and Sabalenka. After the match, Jaz posed with Aryba Sabalenka and posted the picture on her Instagram story.

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Rennae Stubbs targets Donald Trump and JD Vance in latest rant against the President

Rennae Stubbs labelled Donald Trump and JD Vance as 'bullies' after their talks with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The former WTA star was disappointed by the American President's approach during the meeting.

Stubbs claimed that the American President was a bully who ran away from the facts. She posted a picture on her Instagram account with the caption:

"@jdvance is a bully. @potus is a bully. When facts are thrown at them, they decide to talk about "not saying thanks" like what are we talking about here!?? He has said thanks a 1000x publicly!"

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

