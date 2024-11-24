Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jokes about Serb announcing Andy Murray as coach; Jannik Sinner reflects on historic season in moving letter

Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena playfully joked with fans after the Serb announced Andy Murray's appointment as his new coach for the upcoming 2025 season. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner penned an emotional letter to himself, reflecting on his historic 2024 season

In other news, Felix Auger-Aliassime and his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi spent time dancing and interacting with locals during their trip to Togo . Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian opend up about how stepping down from Reddit, the social media platform he co-founded, has influenced how he makes business strategies.

On that note, here is a list of top tennis news from today:

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena jokes about Serb announcing Andy Murray as his coach

Novak Djokovic & AndyMurray at the 2016 Italian Open [Source: Getty]

Novak Djokovic parted ways with his previous coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year and recently announced that he would be working with Andy Murray as his coach for the upcoming 2025 season.

Trending

The Serb took to social media and shared a video revealing Murray's appointment as his new coach.

“We played each other since we were boys. 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport . They called us game changers, risk takers, history makers,” Djokovic said .

“I thought our story may be over, turns out it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner . Welcome aboard coach, Andy Murray,” he added.

Reacting to the news, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic left a comment under the video posted by the 24-time Grand Slam champion, asking fans if they had thought that this was a retirement announcement.

"Anyone thought it was a retirement video? 😂 ," Jelena Djokovic commented.

Screen grab of Jelena Djokovic's Instagram story

Read more: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena teases fans as Serb drops big Andy Murray coach announcement

Jannik Sinner pens an emotional letter to himself after completing a historic 2024 season

Jannik Sinner at ATP Finals 2024 [Source: Getty]

Jannik Sinner had an incredibly successful season in 2024. He won eight titles this year, including two Grand Slams, the 2024 Australian Open and the US Open

Sinner also won the ABN AMRO Open, Miami Open, Halle Open, Cincinnati Open, Shanghai Masters, and the ATP Finals, becoming the first Italian to claim the season-ending tournament title . His outstanding performance throughout the season helped him finish the year as the World No.1 .

Reflecting on his historic season, Jannik Sinner shared his thoughts in a heartfelt letter . He wrote:

"Dear Jan, I think that the emotions you experienced over the past year will be with you for a long time. The only goal you had set for yourself was to understand what you were capable of," Sinner wrote (translated from Italian).

The World No.1 also expressed gratitude for the support of those who stood by him during the doping scandal that saw him test positive for a banned substance, clostebol and face criticism from the tennis community.

"You did well to hold up when everyone had an opinion about you, especially those who didn’t really know you. From 2024, you have learned that the important people who know you well are the ones you should keep close forever," he added.

Read more: Jannik Sinner pens emotional letter to himself; reflects on eventful 2024 season

Felix Auger-Aliassime and his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi spent time dancing and interacting with people during their trip to Togo

Felix Auger-Aliassime wrapped up his season by competing at the 2024 Swiss Indoors Basel where he reached the second round before falling to eventual champion Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Following the conclusion of his ATP season, he and his girlfriend, Nina Ghaibi took a trip to Togo, the African country from which the Canadian's father, Sam had immigrated.

Auger-Aliassime and Ghaibi documented their journey on social media, sharing a collection of photos and videos from their time in Togo.

“Another Togo trip in the books filled with the most joyous, generous and inspiring groups of people I’ve witnessed 🙏🏽 ❤️ ," Ghaibi captioned her Instagram post.

During their visit, they engaged with the local children and joined in on traditional dances with the community members.

“Thank you Togo, and thank you to everyone who is always there to make these trips so special ❤️ 🇹🇬 🙏🏽 ," Auger-Aliassime captioned his Instagram post.

Read more: In Pictures: Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend Nina Ghaibi have spent their time dancing and interacting with locals during trip to Togo

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed how resigning from Reddit helped him change his business approach

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala [Source: Getty]

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit made the decision to resign from its board in 2020. Recently, he shared how stepping down from the company's board has influenced his business approach

Ohanian explained that his resignation stemmed from the realization that there will always be individuals in a board who will oppose his beliefs such as advocating for the prohibition of violence and hate communities

"I knew one voice out of five on a board, especially for issues that I really felt strongly about like banning violence and banning hate communities, I realized I was in a room that I wasn't aligned with. And these were things that I knew were just right for business and right for society," Ohanian said.

The tech entrepreneur said thatthis prompted him to forgo maintaining a board when he established his venture capital firm 776, ensuring that no member could challenge his vision.

“So, the promise I made, this was four years ago, I was just never going to let myself be in that situation again. Even in building 776 and all the companies I've built, it's just me. There's no board, so to speak, where I could have four other voices telling me like, no, no, no, no, no, no, communities with violence and gore are fine," he added.

Expand Tweet

Read more: "Never going to be in that situation again" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how resigning from Reddit changed his business approach

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis