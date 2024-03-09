Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic shares his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's Indian Wells withdrawal; Simona Halep announces her comeback tournament after winning doping ban appeal

Novak Djokovic shared his take on Rafael Nadal's decision to withdraw from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Simona Halep announced the 2024 Miami Open as her comeback tournament after winning her doping ban appeal. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff's father Corey playfully teased his daughter as she read a fantasy novel amid 2024 Indian Wells preparations.

Also, Aryna Sabalenka expressed concern over the body’s well-being as she prepares for the Paris Olympics under ITF’s new permit.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top stories:

Novak Djokovic weighs in on Rafael Nadal's 2024 Indian Wells Masters withdrawal

Novak Djokovic recently commented on Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

During his pre-tournament press conference on March 7, Djokovic emphasized that it was a major setback for the Palm Springs event. Djokovic suggested that Nadal was likely aiming to improve his physical condition for the upcoming European claycourt swing.

"You know, it's sad for the tournament that Rafa[Rafael Nadal] had to withdraw and also for him. I traveled with him to America, that was not planned. It was nice to see him and his family," Novak Djokovic said (6:35). "And, I know he came in early because he really wanted to adjust to the time zone, get as much as practice as possible, get himself ready to play."

"That's why he came in early. So he gave his best and wasn't to be, but he's always saying he wants his peak of abilities to come during the claycourt season obviously," Djokovic added.

Simona Halep announces her comeback at the 2024 Miami Open as doping ban gets cut to nine months

Simona Halep is set to make her tennis comeback at the 2024 Miami Open, starting on March 20, after winning her doping ban appeal.

Initially facing a four-year suspension for two anti-doping rule violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne recently shortened her ban to nine months, a period she has already served.

Halep announced her participation in the WTA 1000 tournament on March 8, through an Instagram post, after receiving a wild card entry.

"I’m thrilled to let you all know that I will be making my return to the WTA Tour in two weeks at the @miamiopen! Thank you to the tournament for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to be back on court and competing. See you all soon!" Halep wrote.

Coco Gauff's father Corey playfully jokes about his daughter's book break during Indian Wells practice

Coco Gauff's father Corey playfully teased his daughter for reading a book during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters practice session.

Corey shared a photo of his daughter Coco, seated outdoors, reading an adult fantasy novel 'Fourth Wing' during a break from training,

"If sitting on top of the world was a person", he wrote in an Instagram post.

Coco Gauff received a bye in the first round and now will face Clara Burel in the second. In doubles, the 19-year-old partnered with compatriot Jessica Pegula and will face Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin in the first round on Sunday, March 10.

Aryna Sabalenka approaches the Paris Olympics with caution following the new ITF permit

Aryna Sabalenka approached the topic of participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a sense of caution during a pre-match press conference at the Indian Wells Open.

Following the March 6 announcement by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) permitting Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals at the Olympics and Paralympics, Sabalenka expressed her anticipation for the prestigious event and also mentioned the challenges of another exhausting tennis season.

"It's a tough schedule and everything is super tight and super close. It's just crazy, we like, go clay, grass, back on clay, I don't know if it's safe for the body. I'm super happy to play Olympics and hopefully, physically, mentally, I'll be ready to compete there," Aryna Sabalenka said during a press conference ahead of her Round of 64 match at the Indian Wells Open (3:00).

Aryna Sabalenka received a bye in her first round and will now face American Peyton Stearns in the second.

