Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal looks beyond French Open participation; Coco Gauff opens up about racist attack that made her cry at the age of 12

Rafael Nadal shared an important update regarding his participation in the 2024 French Open. In other news, Coco Gauff opened up about a racist incident at a junior tournament that left her in tears at the age of 12.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz made an honest revelation about his Injury issues ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open title defense. Emma Raducanu discussed her sudden withdrawal from last year's Madrid Open. Alex De Minaur complimented his girlfriend Katie Boulter for her red-carpet look at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal drops major update regarding 2024 French Open participation

Rafael Nadal at the 2020 ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal has shared a major update regarding his potential involvement in the forthcoming French Open, where he is the 14-time champion.

During his press conference ahead of his Madrid campaign, Nadal stated that skipping the French Open wouldn't mark the end of his career, and also expressed excitement for future events like the Paris Olympics.

"The world does not end with Roland Garros, it does not mean that if I do not play everything will end there. There are the Olympic Games ahead and different formats that make me excited," Rafael Nadal said (via Marca).

Rafael Nadal will take on 16-year-old American Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday, April 25.

Coco Gauff talks about a racist attack that made her cry at the age of 12

Coco Gauff recently spoke out about a racist incident she experienced at a tournament in France when she was just 12 years old.

In an interview with Time magazine, Gauff revealed that a group of boys targeted her with racial slurs and insults related to her African-American background. While the incident left her upset, Gauff says she bounced back quickly and refuses to let it define her.

“Then I just kind of got over it the next day, I just felt like that’s just something that people experience, which is not a great thing.

"They just probably didn’t grow up around other people that looked different. I don’t have any anger towards it. It was not an experience that defined me," Gauff said.

Coco Gauff is all set to face Arantxa Rus in the second round at the Madrid Open on Thursday, April 25.

Carlos Alcaraz gets real about injury struggles ahead of Madrid Open title defense

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has voiced uncertainty about his physical condition before his second-round encounter with Alexander Shevchenko at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz, who had to sit out both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury, suggested that he might not be performing at his peak during the competition.

"There are still days until my first match, today I trained more intensely, things are going well, I have good feelings. I don't want to rush, I don't want to get into trouble with myself," Alcaraz said during a press conference.

Emma Raducanu opens up on her sudden withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu has spoken out about her abrupt withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open just before her scheduled first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Tennis, Raducanu reflected on her decision to withdraw from the tournament last year, expressing her disappointment with the situation.

"Obviously, a lot was going on. I knew I was going to have to have surgery. I didn't want to say anything about it [in the press conference] but I was a bit gutted about that," Raducanu told Sky Sports Tennis.

Emma Raducanu's Madrid Open campaign ended in disappointment as she faced a first-round exit 6-2, 6-2 against Maria Lourdes Carle.

Alex de Minaur gushes over girlfriend Katie Boulter's red-carpet look

Alex De Minaur was full of praise for his girlfriend Katie Boulter’s red-carpet look at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. The pair turned heads with their stunning outfits at the ceremony with Boulter donning a black sequin gown while De Minaur sporting a traditional white suit with a bow tie.

De Minaur took to Instagram to shower compliments on Boulter's red carpet look.

"Well, aren't you a stunner," the Aussie commented on Boulter's post

Alex De Minaur's comment on Katie Boulter's Instagram post

Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter will be participating in the Madrid Open next. The Aussie, who is seeded 10th, received a bye into the second round where he will face either Darwin Blanch or Rafael Nadal. Boulter, on the other hand, is seeded 26th and will face Robin Montgomery in the second round.

