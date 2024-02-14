Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal receives support from Carlos Alcaraz amid criticism for Saudi Ambassador role; Chris Evert pays tribute to late American tennis coach Andy Brandi

Rafael Nadal received support from his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz amid criticism for being an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. Meanwhile, Chris Evert paid tribute to the late American tennis coach Andy Brandi.

Nick Kyrgios reminisced about delivering the fastest second serve in Grand Slam history against Nadal at Wimbledon 2019. Karolina Pliskova's husband voiced frustration over the WTA's scheduling as his wife had to play in the Qatar Open mere hours after winning a title in Romania.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

