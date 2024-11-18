Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's baby son and wife Maria make appearance ahead of Davis Cup retirement; Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off UFC passion

Rafael Nadal's wife and kid have arrived in Malaga to support the Spaniard for the Davis Cup. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz delivered an emotional speech after his ATP Finals defeat against Jannik Sinner.

In other news, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi was at the UFC 309 event in New York. Also, former Romanian player, Ion Tiriac was spotted wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap while watching the ATP Finals from the stand in Turin.

On that note, here is a list of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria and baby son arrive in Malaga for the Davis Cup final

Rafael Nadal's family has arrived in Malaga to cheer for the Spaniard one final time. Nadal's wife Maria and son Junior watched the 38-year-old's practice session as he prepared for his swansong tournament.

Nadal is set to retire from professional tennis after almost 20 years on the tour. The former World No. 1 announced that he will hang up his boots after the Davis Cup final in front of his home crowd in Malaga.

The Spanish star arrived in Malaga on November 14th and soon hit the practice courts. During one training session, Nadal's wife Maria and his two-year-old son were spotted cheering for him.

Taylor Fritz turns emotional as he expressed gratitude towards his girlfriend and his team after the ATP Finals defeat

Taylor Fritz delivered an emotional speech after the American lost in the final of the ATP Finals. Fritz faced the home favorite Jannik Sinner in Turin and ended up losing the final of the year-end tournament in straight sets.

After his defeat, Taylor Fritz turned emotional while thanking his team after one of the best seasons of his career. The US Open runner-up will achieve a career-best ranking of World No. 4 before the end of the year.

Fritz started his speech by congratulating Sinner for his win. The American later thanked his team for 'putting up with him' throughout the year. Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, was also in attendance for the final.

"I want to say congrats to Jannik and his team. An insane year for you, it’s really impressive. Thank you for my team for putting up with me. It’s been a long year, I couldn’t do it without you," Fritz said.

Andre Agassi's daughter spotted at the UFC 309 event in New York

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz Agassi, were seen at the UFC 309 event at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Jaz was in attendance as she watched Jon Jones win the UFC heavyweight title contest.

Jones defended his UFC title for the first time since winning it in March 2023 in front of a packed New York crowd. Jaz shared some pictures on her Instagram story, including Jones' iconic walkout and his TKO win in the UFC title bout.

Jaz Agassi posted on her Instagram story

Former Romanian tennis star seen wearing a 'MAGA' cap during the ATP Finals

Former tennis player Ion Tiriac was spotted wearing a 'Make America Great Again' cap while watching the ATP Finals in Turin. The Romanian was seated among other celebrities while watching Sinner face Fritz in the final.

Tiriac was seated next to Boris Becker for the final clash in Turin. The Romanian tennis player turned businessman was seen wearing a 'MAGA' cap while watching the match. The 'Make America Great Again' is associated with Donald Trump, who was recently re-elected as the American President.

