Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's son and wife steal spotlight at Italian Open; Former tennis pro compares Novak Djokovic's accident to Monica Seles'; Paula Badosa celebrates Rome 3R win in unique fashion

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son once again stole the spotlight at the ongoing Italian Open. Former tennis pro Paul McNamee drew comparisons between Novak Djokovic's recent accident and that of Monica Seles'.

Paula Badosa celebrated with a roar after reaching the fourth round in Rome. Naomi Osaka playfully rejected the 'Clayomi' nickname given by fans. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal cast doubt on his participation in the French Open.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello and baby son steal the spotlight at Italian Open 2024

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal began his 2024 Italian Open journey on May 9, securing a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs in the opening round.

However, the Spaniard's run came to an end in the next round as he faced Hubert Hurkacz. The 10-time tournament champion struggled to find his rhythm against the Pole and was ultimately knocked out of the tournament with a score of 1-6, 3-6.

In recent events, Nadal's wife Maria and their one-year-old son have been a constant presence and a source of support for him, often stealing the spotlight. This was no different in what could be the 22-time Grand Slam champion's last match in Rome, as Rafael Jr. kept his mother engaged by adorably trying to open a water bottle, adding a charming distraction to the scene.

Paul McNamee compares Novak Djokovic's accident to Monica Seles'

Former tennis pro Paul McNamee drew a comparison between Novak Djokovic's recent accident at the Italian Open and the career-threatening stabbing attack suffered by Monica Seles in 1993, perpetrated by an admirer of Steffi Graf.

After his opening-round victory against Corentin Moutet, Djokovic was signing autographs for fans when a metal water bottle from another fan's backpack accidentally struck him on the head.

The impact caused visible pain, and the Serb sat on the ground while holding his head. However, he has updated his fans on social media, reassuring them that he is doing fine now.

In light of that, McNamee wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The first thought which came to my mind was Monica… thank goodness it wasn’t, but mate, you don’t need to have to deal with that."

Expand Tweet

Paula Badosa lets out a roar after reaching 4R in Rome

Expand Tweet

Paula Badosa appears to have regained her form in the Italian Open after experiencing a series of disappointments on the WTA Tour in recent months. She has performed exceptionally well in Rome so far, securing victories over the likes of Mirra Andreeva, No. 21 seed Emma Navarro, and Diana Shanider.

After her victory over Shnaider in the third round, Badosa couldn't contain her excitement and let out a big roar to celebrate her win. This triumph marked her first advancement to the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament in a year.

The Spaniard is now set to face reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff on May 13.

Naomi Osaka playfully rejects fan-given 'Clayomi' nickname

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has also appeared to find her rhythm at the Italian Open, securing significant victories over Clara Burel, No. 19 seed Marta Kostyuk, and No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina.

Osaka's win against Kostyuk marked her first victory over a top-20 opponent on clay, and impressive performances have earned her the nickname 'Clayomi' from fans.

While talking to the media in Rome, the four-time Major champion addressed the nickname and playfully remarked that she thought she needed more credentials on the surface to be eligible for it.

"Please don't (laughter). Please. I think I need more clay credentials for that. But I'm happy that they're happy, so...," Osaka said.

Rafael Nadal casts doubt over French Open 2024 participation

Rafael Nadal pictured with the 2022 French Open trophy

Following his defeat against Hubert Hurkacz in the Italian capital, Rafael Nadal expressed additional uncertainty regarding his participation at the upcoming French Open (May 20 - June 9).

Speaking to the media, Nadal outlined two options: he could either choose to participate in the Paris Major right away or opt not to compete at all. However, he didn't provide a definite answer.

"Probably one is to say, 'Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well.' Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks," Nadal said.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback