Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello entertain their baby son at Barcelona Open; Andre Agassi captures adorable beach sunset picture for wife Steffi Graf

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello shared a bonding moment with their baby son ahead of the former's comeback campaign at the Barcelona Open, while, Andre Agassi turned photographer for his wife Steffi Graf as he shared an adorable picture of the latter against a scenic backdrop.

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick expressed concern for Novak Djokovic's fluctuating energy levels during the Monte-Carlo semifinal against Casper Ruud. Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs praised women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark for shutting down the comedian's misogynistic jokes during her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Also, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the 2024 Barcelona Open due to arm injury.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello delight their baby son at Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal was accompanied by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their 16-month-old son during his 2024 Barcelona Open campaign.

Nadal, who hasn't played since the Brisbane International quarterfinal in January, will face Italy's Flavio Cobolli in his first-round match in Barcelona.

A recent video on X (formerly Twitter) showed Rafael Nadal Jr. with a tennis racket in hand, while another clip captured Nadal's wife Maria cradling their baby boy.

Expand Tweet

Andre Agassi shares adorable picture of wife Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi turned photographer for his wife Steffi Graf as he shared an adorable picture of the 22-time Grand Slam champion, set against a picturesque beach scene. In the picture, Graf can be seen attempting to capture the sunset on a cloudy evening by the shore.

"💗" Agassi captioned the picture.

Andy Roddick expresses concern for Novak Djokovic's fluctuating energy levels during Monte-Carlo semifinal

Andy Roddick commented on Novak Djokovic's surprising 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 loss to the eventual runner-up Casper Ruud at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters semifinal. While speaking to Tennis Channel, Roddick highlighted Djokovic's fluctuating energy levels as a concern during the match.

"The physical stuff, I don't know what it is, but it’s concerning. You don’t see someone who’s exhausted early, gain on it throughout the match. I don’t know what that is," Roddick said.

"In the first set, he looked exhausted, the rally would go past seven or eight balls and he was physically exhausted. We’re talking a 72° (F) day, 2,3-all in the first set or just a break down early and then he kind of found his pacing, came back," he added.

Roddick anticipated that the Serb's experience would give him the edge in the final set against Ruud, but surprisingly, he wasn't able to pull it off.

"Then in the last game, he misses a first ball, misses a high volley by seven or eight feet. So, it was like, you’re supposed to know what’s going to happen based on history and it just didn’t. It felt like he was searching for something whole week," Roddick added.

Serena Williams' ex-coach expresses delight as Caitlin Clark shuts down comedian's misogynistic jokes

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs expressed joy as college basketball star Caitlin Clark shut down comedian Michael Che's jokes putting down women's sports, during her appearance on the ‘Weekend Update’ segment of 'Saturday Night Live'.

"Ugh this was perfect! I’ve had it with him and his comments about women’s sports. So this was perfect!" Stubbs wrote on X.

Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of the 2024 Barcelona Open due to arm injury

Three-time champion Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the 2024 Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury. This is the young Spaniard's second withdrawal in a row, having missed the Monte-Carlo Masters for the same reason.

The news was shared on the Barcelona Open's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Carlos Alcaraz will not be able to defend the crown he has won in the last two seasons in #BCNOpenBS. We wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you again next year!," Barcelona Open's post read.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here