"It's concerning" - Andy Roddick worries over Novak Djokovic after Serb's fluctuating energy levels during Monte-Carlo SF upset

Andy Roddick recently raised concerns over fluctuations in Novak Djokovic's energy level during the Serb's upset loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 on Saturday, April 13.

Djokovic struggled to get going in the match initially as Ruud walked away with the first set. The Serb, however, bounced back strongly and lost only one game in the second set to draw level.

In the third set, he fell behind again as the Norwegian raced to a 4-1 lead with a break. The World No. 1, however, staged a late comeback to get back on serve but eventually gifted Ruud the 10th game and a spot in the final with lackluster shotmaking.

The 24-time Major winner's former rival Andy Roddick expressed concern over his inconsistency while talking to Tennis Channel. Roddick said:

"The physical stuff, I don't know what it is, but it’s concerning. You don’t see someone who’s exhausted early, gain on it throughout the match. I don’t know what that is.

"In the first set, he looked exhausted, the rally would go past seven or eight balls and he was physically exhausted. We’re talking a 72° (F) day, 2,3-all in the first set or just a break down early and then he kind of found his pacing, came back."

Roddick expected the 36-year-old to outdo Ruud in the decider but uncharacteristically, he couldn't.

"Then in the last game, he misses a first ball, misses a high volley by seven or eight feet. So, it was like, you’re supposed to know what’s going to happen based on history and it just didn’t. It felt like he was searching for something whole week," Roddick added.

Novak Djokovic: "I played some good tennis"

Novak Djokovic

Contrary to Andy Roddick's concern, Novak Djokovic suggested that he performed well during the week at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

He admitted to feeling annoyed at not having any trophies under his belt in the current season but was nevertheless positive about the two semifinal runs, including the one at the Australian Open.

"I'm used to really high standard in terms of expectations of the results, so not having a title is, maybe comparing to the last 15 years, not a great season at all. But I had semis of Australia, semis here," he said after the match.

The 36-year-old continued:

"Hopefully, yeah, I can pick up, in terms of results, I can build from here, because, you know, I played some good tennis. Hopefully in the next tournaments I'll be able to play even better."

Djokovic is expected to participate in the Madrid Masters, scheduled to begin on April 22, to prepare for the French Open.

