Tennis News Today: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes emotional admission about daughters, Rafael Nadal back in USA, & more

A lot happened this week in the tennis universe, as Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, came to terms with his children growing up, and Anastasia Potapova revealed the details of her divorce from Alexander Shevchenko. In other news, Rafael Nadal let his hair down with a trip to Miami.

The 22-time Major winner retired from the sport at last year's Davis Cup Finals. And while Ohanian rued his two daughters growing up, his wife Williams was in a much more jolly mood as she documented her nighttime routine for her fans on social media.

Let's take a look at some of today's top tennis stories below:

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on "goodbyes" with daughter Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams and family at 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband and businessman Alexis Ohanian recently admitted on his podcast that bidding goodbyes to his seven-year-old daughter Olympia, who started going to school recently, had become increasingly difficult for him.

"I had a goodbye from Olympia. It was the first goodbye hug. I really think she could process, like, 'Oh, dad's gonna be gone for a little bit,'" Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said on the latest episode of his Business Dad podcast. "And I was feeling it, and I know she was feeling my energy, and it was like an extra hug. And I was like, 'God, this sucks.'"

Anastasia Potapova after divorce with Alexander Shevchenko: "I wish him all the best"

Anastasia Potapova splits with Alexander Shevchenko (Image Source: Getty)

World No. 33 Anastasia Potapova recently split with ATP pro Alexander Shevchenko. The Russian and the Kazakh had been dating since 2022 before getting engaged the following year. However, according to Potapova, there was trouble in paradise soon after, leading to their split following the 2024 US Open.

“I made some shockingly big decisions at the end of the year. But like I mentioned, that’s life," Anastasia Potapova told Bolshe. "I really wish him all the best, and he deserves all the best. I wish him all the best with his career, as well, because he’s very talented and he has to keep working and developing as a player."

Potapova is currently competing at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and reached the quarterfinals after a 7-6(1), 6-4 win over Rebecca Sramkova. Here, she will take on Karolina Muchova.

Rafael Nadal spotted at JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, USA

Rafael Nadal at 2024 Davis Cup Finals (Image Source: Getty)

This week, Rafael Nadal enjoyed himself by visiting the JW Marriott Marquis, one of the prime hotels in Miami, Florida. The former World No. 1 used the luxury hotel as accomodation for his Miami Open campaigns during his playing days. The Spaniard hung up his racquet last year at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.

"Friends reunited! We are delighted to welcome back the one and only Rafael Nadal alongside our COO, Florencia Tabeni. Here's to shared memories and new stories to tell. 🎾✨ #RafaelNadal #WelcomeBack," the social media handle of JW Marriott Marquis Miami wrote.

Serena Williams' goes "early to bed" these days as she continues focusing on business ventures

Serena Williams stuns at 2024 Met Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Since she retired from tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has focused on her family and business ventures. The American currently heads her venture-capitalist firm 'Serena Ventures', jewelry brand 'S by Serena' and beauty company 'Wyn Beauty'.

To be on top of the proceedings, the 23-time Major winner has established a consistent sleep schedule by going to sleep early. She posted a photo of herself wearing a shower cap on her Instagram stories earlier on Thursday (January 30).

"Early to bed, " Williams wrote in the caption of her story.

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest women's tennis player of all time with 23 Major titles and around $95 million in prize money winnings.

