Tennis News Today: Shocking accusation made against Leylah Fernandez's father by ex-WTA pro; Ben Shelton makes position clear on Jannik Sinner's ban, and more

Former WTA star Barbara Schett made some serious accusations against Leylah Fernandez's father. Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe talked about meeting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

In other news, Ben Shelton refused to talk about Jannik Sinner's 3-month doping ban. Also, Venus Williams revealed details about Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Barbara Schett raises disturbing allegations against Leylah Fernandez's father

Former WTA player raised some serious allegations against Leylah Fernandez's father, Jorge Fernandez. Her comments came in the light of the Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy.

Barbara backed Vukov's ban from coaching calling his treatment of Rybakina as 'unacceptable'. She added that Leylah Fernandez's father behaviour towards her daughter was 'insane' and he should be called out soon.

"We know that she (Rybakina) has major ups and downs mentally, probably because of him. He definitely abused her mentally and that's why I think it's right that he was banned from the WTA. I am also curious to see what happens to Leylah Fernandez's father because the way he treats his daughter is insane... It is terrible that something like this still exists today and is sometimes accepted," Schett said.

Frances Tiafoe reflects on meeting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Frances Tiafoe opened up about meeting Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The American star spent the day with the power couple along with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield.

Tiafoe met Swift in November after attending an NFL game. The tennis star revealed that he was at the suite with his girlfriend when he saw Taylor Swift with Kelce. He further added that they drank all day and talked about various things. Ayan Broomfield later posted a selfie on her Instagram account.

"We go into the suite. The first person we see in the suite is Taylor. And I'm like, okay, don't try to act like you've been here before. And so it's crazy because, you know, like I'm not even saying I'm swiftie, but like I appreciate greatness so much. And seeing how cool she was, she's got my ultimate respect. And we were drinking all day together," Tiafoe said.

Ben Shelton refuses to speak about Jannik Sinner's doping case

Ben Shelton refused to go into detail about Jannik Sinner's 3-month doping ban. The American star gave a firm statement when asked about the Italian during the ongoing Mexican Open.

Jannik Sinner has been banned for 3-months after testing positive for doping. When asked about the case, Ben Shelton admitted that he was glad that a decision had been made and everybody could move on. The American further added that he is concentrating on himself rather than other players.

“Settlement’s over. Case is over. I’m just glad that we can play now, move on. My thought’s are my thoughts, but I’m ready to start playing and stop talking about it. A lot of people want to talk, and I’m honestly just here to play," Shelton responded.

Venus Williams reveals the details of Serena Williams' Super Bowl cameo

Venus Williams has shed light on the might talked about Serena Williams' cameo at the Super Bowl. Serena danced along to the tunes of Kendrick Lamar at the half time show at the Super Bowl.

Venus revealed that Serena was secretly rehearsing for the show and loved her part in the Super Bowl. The former World No. 1 added that it was a great chance for Serena to perform at such a major sporting event.

"I actually went to the rehearsal—I didn't even know I was going! I was at the Super Bowl for an event with young girls in sports. You don’t get a chance to perform at the Super Bowl. So the answer is always, 'Absolutely! Right away! Where should I be?' It had, in a lot of ways, nothing to do with anyone else—it was a once-in-a-never opportunity," Venus Williams said, in a recent episode of the Tennis Weekly podcast.

