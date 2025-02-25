Tennis News Today: Venus Williams addresses Indian Wells controversy; Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni furious about Jannik Sinner's ban, and more

Venus Williams ended the rumours of her return to tennis at the Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner was spotted in public for the first time since his 3-month ban from tennis.

In other news, Toni Nadal expressed his disappointment at Jannik Sinner's ban for doping. Also, Petra Kvitova spoke about her role as a tennis mom and balancing both family and sport.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Venus Williams announces her decision to compete at the Indian Wells 2025

Venus Williams ended any rumours of her comeback by announcing that she won't feature at the Indian Wells. The American star was recently rumoured to be targetting a wildcard comeback to tennis but has since clarified the situation.

The 'Tennis Weekly Podcast' on Twitter shared a video of Venus Williams announcing her decision to skip the Indian Wells. The former World No. 1 said that she had rejected a wildcard for this years event.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, in overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Williams said.

Jannik Sinner seen in public for the first time since his tennis ban

Jannik Sinner was spotted in public for the first time since his 3-month tennis ban. The Italian star was seen skiing in the mountains before trying his hand at golf. The World No. 1 has maintained silence since WADA announced a 3-month ban for him.

The 23-year-old's 3-month ban will end before the Italian Open and so, the 23-year-old will return at his home slam. Few fans shared a picture with Sinner, who is currently relaxing away from tennis.

Toni Nadal gives his verdict on Jannik Sinner's ban

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal gave a clear verdict on the Jannik Sinner situation. Toni claimed that he was disappointed with the decision and believed that it was harsh on the Italian.

Toni has spoken against the ban numerous times and solidified his status with his recent comments. He further added that Sinner should not be punished for someone else's mistake. He also vouched for the Italian, claiming that the 23-year-old is innocent.

"I've already said it many times and explained it, I'm against the sanction. I know Sinner personally and he had no intention of committing a crime and you can't treat a person like that for a mistake that happened by chance. You have to sanction someone who intentionally does things wrong and is looking for their own benefit. And I know that's not the case with Sinner," Toni Nadal said.

Petra Kvitova opens up about motherhood and tennis

Petra Kvitova has joined a long list of tennis mothers on the current WTA tour. The Czech star is aiming to come back to professional tennis after 17 months and is looking to draw inspiration from other players who have done it in the past.

Speaking to the WTA website about her comeback, Kvitova compared herself with the likes of Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic. The 34-year-old added that the other players had age on their side while making a comeback which wasn't the case with her. However, the Czech star admitted that she was ready to work hard to mount a successful comeback.

"Those girls are pretty young still -- of course, I would say my age is different," Petra Kvitova said, via WTA. "But we are used to working hard. Even after pregnancy and giving birth we know what to do -- and we’re willing to do it. When you already played well before, you want to be back where you belong, basically," Kvitova said.

