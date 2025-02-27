Tennis News Today: Venus Williams' dating life becomes public with Italian actor boyfriend Andrea Preti; Jannik Sinner reportedly allowed to train at his regular base amid ban, and more 

Venus Williams opened up about her dating life during the Milan Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek smiled along as the crowd cheered for her when she attended an NBA game.

In other news, Jannik Sinner has been allowed to train at the home of the ATP 1000 tournament despite his ban. Also, Belinda Bencic revealed the pressure of playing in the shoes of Swiss stars like Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Venus Williams makes her relationship official with the actor Andrea Preti

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti made their relationship official by sharing a kiss at the Milan Fashion Week. The couple showed up at the event together amid rumours of them dating.

The two debuted their relationship in sweet fashion in Milan in front of the cameras. Williams was dressed in a pink suit for the event while Preti wore an all-black suit.

Read more: Venus Williams and actor Andrea Preti make relationship official with romantic kiss at Dsquared2 show during Milan Fashion Week

Iga Swiatek smiles as the crowd cheers her during the NBA match

Iga Swiatek smiled from ear to ear as the crowd cheered for her during an NBA outing. The Polish star was in attendance at the Chase Centre to watch the Warriors' match against the Hornets.

The Chase Centre's official Twitter account posted a video where the World No. 2 can be seen smiling as she appeared on the big screen. They also thanked her for attending the match.

"Thrilled to have you with us on #WarriorsGround 💙"

Read more: Iga Swiatek smiles from ear to ear after being cheered on by huge crowd at Chase Center as she attends Warriors' NBA game against Hornets

Jannik Sinner to continue training at Monte Carlo despite ban

Jannik Sinner will be allowed to train at the Monte Carlo despite his 3-month ban for doping. The Italian star will return just in time for the clay court season before the Italian Open.

Sinner's ban restricts him from training at any facility affiliated with a federation. Luckily for the World No.1, one of the best private courts is right next to his home in Monte Carlo.

Sinner will miss the Monte Carlo Open this season due to his ban but will be eligible to compete professionallysat the Italian Open.

Read more: Despite restrictions coming with doping ban, Jannik Sinner allowed to train at home of ATP Masters 1000 tournament: Report

Belinda Bencic weighs in on the pressure of succeeding Swiss greats

Belinda Bencic opened up about feeling the pressure of succeeding great Swiss players. The WTA star revealed that she is facing the weight of expectations of the legacies left by Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer and Martina Hingis.

Despite an impressive career herself, Bencic is still searching for her first Grand Slam title. Speaking to the Tennis Insider podcast, Bencic revealed that she felt the pressure of succeding former Swiss greats but is also honoured to be mentioned alongside them.

"In a way I felt very honored to be like mentioned in this group of people. And like, I always feel like when people put pressure on you, you gave them a reason to do that, which is I think a very big compliment, I would say, because if people wouldn't expect things from you, it wouldn't mean that you are good or becoming good or something," Bencic said.

Read more: "They're very spoiled" - Belinda Bencic says Roger Federer, Martina Hingis, Stan Wawrinka & other Swiss stars' legacies put pressure on her

