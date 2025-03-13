Tennis News Today: Zheng Qinwen addresses Iga Swiatek's desire for revenge at Indian Wells; Elina Svitolina keeps husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai close amid tough times, and more

Zheng Qinern touched upon Iga Swiatek's desire to get revenge on her. Meanwhile, Boris Becker reacted to Andy Roddick's interview with Rafael Nadal.

Ad

In other news, Elina Svitolina revealed how her family has been crucial amid growing Ukraine-American tensions. Also, former American players reacted to Ugo Humbert's controversial claim over American food.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Zheng Qinwen reacts to the upcoming Iga Swiatek clash at the Indian Wells

Zheng Qinwen spoke about her upcoming clash with Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells. The Chinese star is set to face the Pole for the first time since her semi-final win at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ad

Trending

Qinwen brushed past Marta Kostyuk in the latest round to set up a blockbuster clash with Swiatek. Speaking during her on-court interview, the Chinese star addressed her showdown with the former World No. 1.

“Well yeah, I think it doesn’t matter. She or me both of us will give our best, because she won like really easy the first three matches at Indian Wells, so she’s in good shape. So, same as I, we’re gonna fight and let’s see what happens in the next match.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Zheng Qinwen makes her feelings known on Iga Swiatek clash at Indian Wells with Pole hunting for Olympics revenge

Boris Becker makes his feelings known about Andy Roddick's podcast with Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker reacted to Andy Roddick's recent podcast with Rafael Nadal. The former World No. 1 heaped praise on the American for his interview before suggesting that the fans visit the Rafael Nadal museum.

Ad

Nadal appeared on Andy Roddick's podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick', and talked about his career. Becker loved the podcast and even suggested that tennis enthusiasts pay a visit to the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy.

"Kudos to @andyroddick for interviewing @RafaelNadal on his podcast ! Rafa is unique and one of the most important sportsmen ever !!! Go visit his academy as well , it’s worth it! #mallorca #manacor @rnadalacademy," he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Boris Becker makes his feelings clear on Rafael Nadal after Andy Roddick interviews Spaniard

Elina Svitolina reveals how her family has been crucial amidst Ukraine-USA tensions

Eliva Svitolina opened up about how her family has helped her keep sane amid growing tensions between Ukraine and America. The presidents of the two countries had a heated meeting, suggesting that the relations between the two countries have got tense.

Ad

Svitolina revealed that she has managed to keep a sane mind due to her family. The presence of her husband, Gael Monfils and her daughter at the Indian Wells has helped the Ukrainian concentrate on tennis.

"Yeah, there is time for that and there is time also for tennis. There is time for training and recovery and just completely switch off from everything. Also time with my family. You know, I have my daughter here. You know, Gael is here also. So, you know, it's nice to sometimes switch off completely from what's going on," Svitolina said.

Ad

Read more: Elina Svitolina reveals how husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai's company has been crucial in Indian Wells amid rising Ukraine-USA tensions

Former American stars react to Ugo Humbert's claim about American food

Sam Querrey, John Isner and Jack Sock called Ugo Humbert 'soft' after he revealed his thoughts on American food. The Frenchman claimed that does not like the quality of food in the country and often suffers from stomach aches.

Ad

The former American players were disappointed by Humbert's comment and discussed the issue on the podcast, 'Nothing Major.' They labelled the Frenchman as 'soft' for carrying a chef with him to the United States of America.

"Humbert says he brought a chef over to the States cos the food here is terrible. He goes, 'I get sick every time I come over'," Steve Johnson said. (at 25:20)

Ad

"That's soft," said Johnson.

"That's so soft," Querrey agreed.

Read more: After controversial claim about food in USA during Indian Wells, Americans Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, others label Ugo Humbert 'soft'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback