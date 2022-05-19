Tennis players who won the Next Gen ATP Finals: Where are they now? ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas

In 2017, ATP introduced the Next Gen ATP Finals in an attempt to crown the most promising young player on tour, with Carlos Alcaraz being the latest winner at the event.

Similar to the ATP Tour Finals, the tournament featured eight of the best players aged 21-and-under based on the points they accumulated throughout the year.

But from the get-go, the event featured several experimental features to add more spice to the contest. For starters, human line judges were completely replaced by electronic line calling. The courts were futuristic to cater only to a singles-only match, while winners needed to win three out of five sets by reaching four games first instead of the usual six.

On-court coaching was also allowed, while 'let' calls on service points were considered fair game to force players to adapt to any situation. Over the last few years, the ATP Next Gen Finals has seen winners that have gone on to become household names on the main men's tennis tour as well. Here's a look at where they are now:

#1 Hyeon Chung

Hyeon Chung won the 2017 edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals, prevailing over current tennis superstars like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov, among others.

The South Korean made history the following year at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals as an unseeded player. In the fourth round, Chung bested Novak Djokovic in straight sets to pull off the upset of a lifetime.

He reached a career-high ranking of World No. 19 after that, but injuries wrecked the career of the 25-year-old. Hyeon Chung played only three more Grand Slams after that and reached the third round only once at the US Open in 2019.

Chung's last official match was in the qualifying draw at the 2020 Roland Garros, where he lost in the second round. The former World No. 19 has fallen to a miserable World No. 485 since then, and it is uncertain if or when he will be back in action again.

#2 Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently the top-ranked tennis player from Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the winner of the 2018 Next Gen ATP Finals, outclassing players like Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz among others. The Greek has gone on to have a remarkable career since then, and is currently placed at an impressive World No. 4.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old became only the sixth man in the Open Era to defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. While he lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at Barcelona and Madrid respectively, Tsitsipas reached the final of the Italian Open last week, losing to Djokovic in straight sets.

Tennis TV @TennisTV

November 2019: Nitto ATP Finals Champion



@StefTsitsipas is all the November 2018: Next Gen ATP Finals ChampionNovember 2019: Nitto ATP Finals Champion@StefTsitsipas is all the #MondayMotivation you need November 2018: Next Gen ATP Finals ChampionNovember 2019: Nitto ATP Finals Champion @StefTsitsipas is all the #MondayMotivation you need 🌟 https://t.co/ieiBJtrTA1

Tsitsipas' career boasts four semifinal finishes in Grand Slams, in addition to reaching one final. Unfortunately, the World No. 4 fell in the final to Djokovic at the 2021 French Open. This year, he is once again seen as one of the favorites for the upcoming French Open, where he will be hoping to go one step further.

#3 Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is currently the second highest ranked tennis player from Italy

Jannik Sinner was the winner of the 2019 edition of the Next Gen ATP Finals, besting current day stars like Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Who reaches the



Stream Tsitsipas v Sinner LIVE now tnn.is/App A clash of Next Gen ATP Finals champions!Who reaches the #BCNOpenBS final?Stream Tsitsipas v Sinner LIVE now A clash of Next Gen ATP Finals champions!Who reaches the #BCNOpenBS final? 👀Stream Tsitsipas v Sinner LIVE now 👉 tnn.is/App https://t.co/FInL8DeXAW

The Italian has since gone on to become one of the mainstays of the ATP Tour and is currently ranked World No. 12. The 20-year-old has five titles to his name and is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in tennis at the moment. Among Italians, only Matteo Berrettini is ranked higher than Sinner at the moment.

#4 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is currently the second highest ranked tennis player from Spain

Carlos Alcaraz lifted the trophy at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals, dwarfing players like Sebastian Korda, Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune among others. Alcaraz is currently regarded as one of the biggest tennis players on the planet and is one of the favorites for the upcoming French Open.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Special talent



If he stays healthy, I like his chances of playing in the ATP Finals next year in Turin



#getty 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins the Next Gen Finals by beating Sebastian Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2Special talentIf he stays healthy, I like his chances of playing in the ATP Finals next year in Turin 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins the Next Gen Finals by beating Sebastian Korda 4-3 (5), 4-2, 4-2Special talentIf he stays healthy, I like his chances of playing in the ATP Finals next year in Turin#getty https://t.co/XDwIhcQvcg

Carlos Alcaraz has acquired several records to his name already, one of which is becoming the first player to beat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the same claycourt event. Alcaraz has five titles to his name so far, four of which came this year, including the Miami Masters and the Madrid Masters. The Spaniard became the youngest player in the top-10 since Nadal after his triumph in Barcelona.

Currently ranked sixth, Carlos Alcaraz enters Roland Garros on a 10-match winning streak, having won back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan